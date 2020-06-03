CPT UP & RUNNING

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
South Africa's lockdown regulations are invalid and unconstitutional: High Court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Black Lives Matter, police brutality and change that is needed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Department of Labour in the Western Cape: Covid-19 inspections at workplaces.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour
Today at 16:20
Facebook and Twitter Must Do More About Trump's Tweets
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - Managing Director at World Wide Worx
Today at 16:55
Weird new rules at some SA hotels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 17:05
How is this school in Lentegeur handling being back in action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clive Arries - West End Primary
Today at 17:20
How to create messaging that gets people to take seriously the issues around masks and social distance.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Mr President, the tobacco ban is threatening the recovery of drug addicts Author, publisher and recovering addict Melinda Ferguson on why she's taking government to court over the tobacco ban. 3 June 2020 11:48 AM
Zero tolerance for drunk drivers, says WC traffic chief after fatal N1 crash Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says traffic officials will arrest anyone caught driving under the influence of alcohol. 3 June 2020 11:33 AM
[REMINDER] No Sassa grant this month if you got double payment last month Sassa's Henry de Grasse says where banks did not reverse May double payment, it is then considered an advance payment for June. 3 June 2020 11:14 AM
Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit. 3 June 2020 9:06 AM
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I'll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
CPT UP & RUNNING

CPT UP & RUNNING

3 June 2020 11:05 AM

Covid 19 has had a devastating effect on businesses in Cape Town, especially small
businesses. Now more than ever, businesses are at a loss and looking for support and
how to rebuild.

As part of the CPT UP & RUNNING Campaign we speak to James Vos. MEC for Economic
Opportunities on Monday, Today Kieno joined by Glynn Mashonga, from Globescope
Security Solutions.


Surely uncertainty is just that uncertain. However it has become a science in itself.

3 June 2020 12:05 PM

Kieno speaks to Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Employers must ensure effective safety protocols are in place in the work place

3 June 2020 11:58 AM

The western cape department of Economic Development and Tourism says that its main
focus now is to ensure that businesses open safely under lock down level 3. The department has put together resources for employers and employees to use as people head back to work.

Kieno joined by Helen Davies, the Chief Director: Green Economy for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

Is the tourism industry ready for level 3

3 June 2020 11:38 AM

Kieno speaks to Ravi Nadasen-Vice-Chairman of Tourism Business Council of SA and COO at Tsogo Sun.

SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona

3 June 2020 11:08 AM

Guest: Sisa Ntshona, CEO of SA Tourism

Back to School - Principal of Christel House + scholar transport woes

3 June 2020 10:37 AM

Christel House is one of the schools in the Western Cape that welcomed back learners
after more than 2 months away from the classroom.

Kieno joined by Dr Ronald Fortune, Principal off Christel House joins us now for feedback on how the last 2 days of schooling has gone and Ashley Arendse - Nationwide Scholar transport Solutions permit accreditation & safety concerns of scholar transport

Premier Alan Winde on Health Ministers tour and lockdown court order

3 June 2020 10:10 AM

The High Court has ruled that lockdown regulations of alert levels four and three are
invalid and unconstitutional. But the court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days.

This means that the alert level 3 regulations remain in operation for now.
The court has directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs,
in consultation with the relevant ministers to review, amend and republish the
regulations.

This is with "due consideration to the limitation each regulation has on the rights guaranteed in the bill of rights". Cabinet said that it would make a further statement once it had fully studied the judgment. Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize will continue with his tour to check on the state of readiness of health facilities in the province.

Kieno joined by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde

The latest accidents on Cape Town roads

3 June 2020 10:09 AM

WC Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa chats Kieno about the latest accidents on Cape Town roads this morning.He laso warned motorists to not drink and drive.

Barbs Wire - #lockDownSouthAfrica

3 June 2020 10:03 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Open Line: Mix bag

3 June 2020 9:57 AM
No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS

Local

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

Business Lifestyle

'Lockdown judgment likely to be appealed, all or most of it will be overturned'

Politics

DA, EFF slam KZN govt's 'failure' to account on Zulu King's budget

3 June 2020 12:03 PM

You could be arrested if found transporting alcohol at certain times

3 June 2020 10:44 AM

'The River' halts shooting after reported positive coronavirus case

3 June 2020 10:39 AM

