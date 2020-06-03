Surely uncertainty is just that uncertain. However it has become a science in itself.

The High Court has ruled that lockdown regulations of alert levels four and three are

invalid and unconstitutional. But the court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days.



This means that the alert level 3 regulations remain in operation for now.

The court has directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs,

in consultation with the relevant ministers to review, amend and republish the

regulations.



This is with "due consideration to the limitation each regulation has on the rights guaranteed in the bill of rights". Cabinet said that it would make a further statement once it had fully studied the judgment. Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize will continue with his tour to check on the state of readiness of health facilities in the province.



Kieno joined by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde

