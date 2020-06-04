Barbs Wire - #Afriforum

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
IDC Funding applications open to kick start Cape Town Textile industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ganief Bardien - IDC Regional Manager Western Cape
Today at 10:45
The ‘lockdown generation’ has been hit hardest by Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead for Youth Capital, a project incubated by DG Murray Trus
Today at 11:05
Pete Portal, From London to Manenberg
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pete Portal
Today at 11:32
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen-Google sued for alleged secret collection of data
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - GoodLuck
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Latest Local
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We've so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules The Labour Department has sent inspectors to various workplaces to ensure that they are complying with Covid-19 safety measures. 3 June 2020 6:02 PM
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
'Govt should amend regulations to bring them in line with the Constitution' Attorney says if regulations found to be invalid after the 14-day period there will be grounds for citizens to issue civil action. 3 June 2020 1:47 PM
South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise Last year, the King got R66.7m from taxpayers. Clement Manyathela interviews the KZN Premier and the DA leader in the province. 3 June 2020 1:46 PM
'Lockdown judgment likely to be appealed, all or most of it will be overturned' Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judge declaring all regulations irrational is not something one can do legally. 3 June 2020 9:31 AM
Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho. 4 June 2020 10:25 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads Scammers make money from clicks generated by these websites says Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab researcher. 4 June 2020 7:24 AM
Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho. 4 June 2020 10:25 AM
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudster... 3 June 2020 4:47 PM
How to invest if you believe we're heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I'll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Barbs Wire - #Afriforum

Barbs Wire - #Afriforum

4 June 2020 9:51 AM

Afriforum is trending after winning a court victory yesterday challenging lockdown
regulations which gave the state the power to force anyone who tested positive for
Covid-19 into compulsory state quarantine.

2. Trump's campaign is demanding media retract statements that teargas where used to
clear Lafayette Square outside the White House...despite the CDC now statting it was in
fact used.

3. On a lighter note...a UK McDonalds fan dressed up as a cardboard car to beat the
traffic and queue for his favourite burger..much to everyone's amusement
Covid-19 update:
Confirmed cases in SA at 37,5252, total deaths are 792 and recoveries total almost
20,000 people.

The Western Cape has 24564 (65.7%) cases, 601 deaths and almost 14,000 recoveries.
Concerns as the Eastern Cape numbers begin to rise now making up just over 12% of
cases.


SA RESERVE BANK

4 June 2020 10:29 AM
Fly SAFAIR preparing to take to the skies as airports re-open for business

4 June 2020 10:08 AM
Surely uncertainty is just that uncertain. However it has become a science in itself.

3 June 2020 12:05 PM

Kieno speaks to Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Employers must ensure effective safety protocols are in place in the work place

3 June 2020 11:58 AM

The western cape department of Economic Development and Tourism says that its main
focus now is to ensure that businesses open safely under lock down level 3. The department has put together resources for employers and employees to use as people head back to work.

Kieno joined by Helen Davies, the Chief Director: Green Economy for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

Is the tourism industry ready for level 3

3 June 2020 11:38 AM

Kieno speaks to Ravi Nadasen-Vice-Chairman of Tourism Business Council of SA and COO at Tsogo Sun.

SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona

3 June 2020 11:08 AM

Guest: Sisa Ntshona, CEO of SA Tourism

CPT UP & RUNNING

3 June 2020 11:05 AM

Covid 19 has had a devastating effect on businesses in Cape Town, especially small
businesses. Now more than ever, businesses are at a loss and looking for support and
how to rebuild.

As part of the CPT UP & RUNNING Campaign we speak to James Vos. MEC for Economic
Opportunities on Monday, Today Kieno joined by Glynn Mashonga, from Globescope
Security Solutions.

Back to School - Principal of Christel House + scholar transport woes

3 June 2020 10:37 AM

Christel House is one of the schools in the Western Cape that welcomed back learners
after more than 2 months away from the classroom.

Kieno joined by Dr Ronald Fortune, Principal off Christel House joins us now for feedback on how the last 2 days of schooling has gone and Ashley Arendse - Nationwide Scholar transport Solutions permit accreditation & safety concerns of scholar transport

Premier Alan Winde on Health Ministers tour and lockdown court order

3 June 2020 10:10 AM

The High Court has ruled that lockdown regulations of alert levels four and three are
invalid and unconstitutional. But the court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days.

This means that the alert level 3 regulations remain in operation for now.
The court has directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs,
in consultation with the relevant ministers to review, amend and republish the
regulations.

This is with "due consideration to the limitation each regulation has on the rights guaranteed in the bill of rights". Cabinet said that it would make a further statement once it had fully studied the judgment. Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize will continue with his tour to check on the state of readiness of health facilities in the province.

Kieno joined by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

Business Lifestyle Opinion

[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads

Business

Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall

Business Local Politics

Child Protection Week: Public urged to stop cycle of abuse & exploitation

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

EWN says goodbye to comments section

4 June 2020 10:08 AM

Acsa needs over R11 billion to survive – Mbalula

4 June 2020 8:59 AM

