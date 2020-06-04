Fly SAFAIR preparing to take to the skies as airports re-open for business

Kieno speaks to Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a FoxLISTEN TO PODCAST
The western cape department of Economic Development and Tourism says that its main
focus now is to ensure that businesses open safely under lock down level 3. The department has put together resources for employers and employees to use as people head back to work.
Kieno joined by Helen Davies, the Chief Director: Green Economy for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism.
Kieno speaks to Ravi Nadasen-Vice-Chairman of Tourism Business Council of SA and COO at Tsogo Sun.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sisa Ntshona, CEO of SA TourismLISTEN TO PODCAST
Covid 19 has had a devastating effect on businesses in Cape Town, especially small
businesses. Now more than ever, businesses are at a loss and looking for support and
how to rebuild.
As part of the CPT UP & RUNNING Campaign we speak to James Vos. MEC for Economic
Opportunities on Monday, Today Kieno joined by Glynn Mashonga, from Globescope
Security Solutions.
Christel House is one of the schools in the Western Cape that welcomed back learners
after more than 2 months away from the classroom.
Kieno joined by Dr Ronald Fortune, Principal off Christel House joins us now for feedback on how the last 2 days of schooling has gone and Ashley Arendse - Nationwide Scholar transport Solutions permit accreditation & safety concerns of scholar transport
The High Court has ruled that lockdown regulations of alert levels four and three are
invalid and unconstitutional. But the court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days.
This means that the alert level 3 regulations remain in operation for now.
The court has directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs,
in consultation with the relevant ministers to review, amend and republish the
regulations.
This is with "due consideration to the limitation each regulation has on the rights guaranteed in the bill of rights". Cabinet said that it would make a further statement once it had fully studied the judgment. Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize will continue with his tour to check on the state of readiness of health facilities in the province.
Kieno joined by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
WC Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa chats Kieno about the latest accidents on Cape Town roads this morning.He laso warned motorists to not drink and drive.LISTEN TO PODCAST