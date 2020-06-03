Surely uncertainty is just that uncertain. However it has become a science in itself

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:50
Lavender in Lavender Hill repurposes for Covid-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marcelle du Plessis
Today at 14:10
DIY with Angelo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - GoodLuck
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Juliet Harding - Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Dry skin from hand sanitizer? Here's what you can do For many people, dry skin is an irritating byproduct of using alcohol-based hand sanitzers. Here's what the experts advise... 4 June 2020 11:29 AM
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety' Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not. 4 June 2020 10:44 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We've so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho. 4 June 2020 10:25 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads Scammers make money from clicks generated by these websites says Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab researcher. 4 June 2020 7:24 AM
Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho. 4 June 2020 10:25 AM
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudster... 3 June 2020 4:47 PM
How to invest if you believe we're heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Surely uncertainty is just that uncertain. However it has become a science in itself

Surely uncertainty is just that uncertain. However it has become a science in itself

3 June 2020 12:05 PM

Kieno speaks to Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox


Various schooling systems internationally

4 June 2020 12:06 PM
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen-Google sued for alleged secret collection of data

4 June 2020 12:00 PM

Jan Vermeulen Editor at Large with My BroadBand.co.za takes us thru the interesting
tech stories for the week.

Pete Portal, From London to Manenberg

4 June 2020 11:39 AM

Pete Portal, Author of the book " No Neutral Ground " Pete's account of a journey that
started in London and finds him on the Cape Flats in one of it's most notorious suburbs
where he started a church that assists in rehabilitating drug addicts and helping gang
members find a way out of a deadly lifestyle.

We speak to Pete about his journey , how he ended up living in Manenberg, whats its
like for a foreigner to live in one of SA's most violent townships & how the Covid
pandemic has affected life in the township

IDC Funding applications open to kick start Cape Town Textile industry

4 June 2020 11:00 AM

The Industrial Development Corporation says that it has funding available to boost
companies who are manufacturing quality textiles in the Western Cape.
The fund will only available for businesses who will have to meet the IDC's strict
qualifying criteria.

To tell us more and take your calls, I'm joined Kieno by Ganief Bardien IDC Westrn Cape
Regional Manager.

Kieno in conversation with SA Reserve bank governor Lesetja Kganyango

4 June 2020 10:29 AM

Kieno speaks to Lesetja Kganyago Governor at Reserve Bank.

Fly SAFAIR preparing to take to the skies as airports re-open for business

4 June 2020 10:08 AM

As airports around the country start to open for business, will commercial airlines be
ready to deal the anticipated demand for flights.

Kieno joined by the Chief marketing officer for Fly SAFAIR, Kirby Gordon

Barbs Wire - #Afriforum

4 June 2020 9:51 AM

Afriforum is trending after winning a court victory yesterday challenging lockdown
regulations which gave the state the power to force anyone who tested positive for
Covid-19 into compulsory state quarantine.

2. Trump's campaign is demanding media retract statements that teargas where used to
clear Lafayette Square outside the White House...despite the CDC now statting it was in
fact used.

3. On a lighter note...a UK McDonalds fan dressed up as a cardboard car to beat the
traffic and queue for his favourite burger..much to everyone's amusement
Covid-19 update:
Confirmed cases in SA at 37,5252, total deaths are 792 and recoveries total almost
20,000 people.

The Western Cape has 24564 (65.7%) cases, 601 deaths and almost 14,000 recoveries.
Concerns as the Eastern Cape numbers begin to rise now making up just over 12% of
cases.

Employers must ensure effective safety protocols are in place in the work place

3 June 2020 11:58 AM

The western cape department of Economic Development and Tourism says that its main
focus now is to ensure that businesses open safely under lock down level 3. The department has put together resources for employers and employees to use as people head back to work.

Kieno joined by Helen Davies, the Chief Director: Green Economy for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

Is the tourism industry ready for level 3

3 June 2020 11:38 AM

Kieno speaks to Ravi Nadasen-Vice-Chairman of Tourism Business Council of SA and COO at Tsogo Sun.

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

Business Lifestyle Opinion

Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall

Business Local Politics

[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads

Business

Absa ends sponsorship for PSL

4 June 2020 11:58 AM

Child Protection Week: Public urged to stop cycle of abuse & exploitation
4 June 2020 10:25 AM

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

EWN says goodbye to comments section

4 June 2020 10:08 AM

