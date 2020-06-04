Various schooling systems internationally

Jan Vermeulen Editor at Large with My BroadBand.co.za takes us thru the interesting
tech stories for the week.
Pete Portal, Author of the book " No Neutral Ground " Pete's account of a journey that
started in London and finds him on the Cape Flats in one of it's most notorious suburbs
where he started a church that assists in rehabilitating drug addicts and helping gang
members find a way out of a deadly lifestyle.
We speak to Pete about his journey , how he ended up living in Manenberg, whats its
like for a foreigner to live in one of SA's most violent townships & how the Covid
pandemic has affected life in the township
The Industrial Development Corporation says that it has funding available to boost
companies who are manufacturing quality textiles in the Western Cape.
The fund will only available for businesses who will have to meet the IDC's strict
qualifying criteria.
To tell us more and take your calls, I'm joined Kieno by Ganief Bardien IDC Westrn Cape
Regional Manager.
Kieno speaks to Lesetja Kganyago Governor at Reserve Bank.
As airports around the country start to open for business, will commercial airlines be
ready to deal the anticipated demand for flights.
Kieno joined by the Chief marketing officer for Fly SAFAIR, Kirby Gordon
Afriforum is trending after winning a court victory yesterday challenging lockdown
regulations which gave the state the power to force anyone who tested positive for
Covid-19 into compulsory state quarantine.
2. Trump's campaign is demanding media retract statements that teargas where used to
clear Lafayette Square outside the White House...despite the CDC now statting it was in
fact used.
3. On a lighter note...a UK McDonalds fan dressed up as a cardboard car to beat the
traffic and queue for his favourite burger..much to everyone's amusement
Covid-19 update:
Confirmed cases in SA at 37,5252, total deaths are 792 and recoveries total almost
20,000 people.
The Western Cape has 24564 (65.7%) cases, 601 deaths and almost 14,000 recoveries.
Concerns as the Eastern Cape numbers begin to rise now making up just over 12% of
cases.
Kieno speaks to Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
The western cape department of Economic Development and Tourism says that its main
focus now is to ensure that businesses open safely under lock down level 3. The department has put together resources for employers and employees to use as people head back to work.
Kieno joined by Helen Davies, the Chief Director: Green Economy for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism.
Kieno speaks to Ravi Nadasen-Vice-Chairman of Tourism Business Council of SA and COO at Tsogo Sun.