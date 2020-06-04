FlySafair preparing to take to the skies as airports re-open for business

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - GoodLuck
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Juliet Harding - Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Government’s credibility is questionable in the absence of transparency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Koketso Moeti - Executive Director at Amandla.Mobi
Today at 15:40
President signs Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joel Bregman - Director at My Vote Counts
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
New research findings on land reform in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ben Cousins - Snr Prof At Institute For Poverty, Land And Agrarian Studies at University of the Western Cape
Today at 16:20
Diabetes SA Warns of Covid-19 Dangers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Margot McCumisky - Diabetes SA
Today at 16:55
Aviator Masks by Theatreland
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johnny Cooper - Director
Today at 17:05
Lonely children effect' could manifest for years to come
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maria Loades - clinical psychologist from the Department of Psychology at Bath
Today at 17:20
Latest Western Cape Gov digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Commentary on Pretoria High Court judgment declaring the lock-down regulations invalid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aslam Moosajee - Dispute Resolution | Executive ENS
Today at 20:10
Tech Talk was Nazareen Ebrahim
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: what level 3 hiking allowance means
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:45
Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Journalist at City Press
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Rescheduling of CBD products brings structure to SA's growing cannabinoid sector South Africa amended its drug laws to categorise some CBD products as “Schedule 0” off-shelf medicines in late May. 4 June 2020 12:14 PM
Dry skin from hand sanitizer? Here's what you can do For many people, dry skin is an irritating byproduct of using alcohol-based hand sanitzers. Here's what the experts advise... 4 June 2020 11:29 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety' Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not. 4 June 2020 10:44 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads Scammers make money from clicks generated by these websites says Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab researcher. 4 June 2020 7:24 AM
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
Rescheduling of CBD products brings structure to SA's growing cannabinoid sector South Africa amended its drug laws to categorise some CBD products as “Schedule 0” off-shelf medicines in late May. 4 June 2020 12:14 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
FlySafair preparing to take to the skies as airports re-open for business

FlySafair preparing to take to the skies as airports re-open for business

4 June 2020 10:08 AM

As airports around the country start to open for business, will commercial airlines be
ready to deal the anticipated demand for flights.

Kieno joined by the Chief marketing officer for Fly SAFAIR, Kirby Gordon


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Various schooling systems internationally

4 June 2020 12:06 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen-Google sued for alleged secret collection of data

4 June 2020 12:00 PM

Jan Vermeulen Editor at Large with My BroadBand.co.za takes us thru the interesting
tech stories for the week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pete Portal, From London to Manenberg

4 June 2020 11:39 AM

Pete Portal, Author of the book " No Neutral Ground " Pete's account of a journey that
started in London and finds him on the Cape Flats in one of it's most notorious suburbs
where he started a church that assists in rehabilitating drug addicts and helping gang
members find a way out of a deadly lifestyle.

We speak to Pete about his journey , how he ended up living in Manenberg, whats its
like for a foreigner to live in one of SA's most violent townships & how the Covid
pandemic has affected life in the township

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IDC Funding applications open to kick start Cape Town Textile industry

4 June 2020 11:00 AM

The Industrial Development Corporation says that it has funding available to boost
companies who are manufacturing quality textiles in the Western Cape.
The fund will only available for businesses who will have to meet the IDC's strict
qualifying criteria.

To tell us more and take your calls, I'm joined Kieno by Ganief Bardien IDC Westrn Cape
Regional Manager.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kieno in conversation with SA Reserve bank governor Lesetja Kganyango

4 June 2020 10:29 AM

Kieno speaks to Lesetja Kganyago Governor at Reserve Bank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #Afriforum

4 June 2020 9:51 AM

Afriforum is trending after winning a court victory yesterday challenging lockdown
regulations which gave the state the power to force anyone who tested positive for
Covid-19 into compulsory state quarantine.

2. Trump's campaign is demanding media retract statements that teargas where used to
clear Lafayette Square outside the White House...despite the CDC now statting it was in
fact used.

3. On a lighter note...a UK McDonalds fan dressed up as a cardboard car to beat the
traffic and queue for his favourite burger..much to everyone's amusement
Covid-19 update:
Confirmed cases in SA at 37,5252, total deaths are 792 and recoveries total almost
20,000 people.

The Western Cape has 24564 (65.7%) cases, 601 deaths and almost 14,000 recoveries.
Concerns as the Eastern Cape numbers begin to rise now making up just over 12% of
cases.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Surely uncertainty is just that uncertain. However it has become a science in itself

3 June 2020 12:05 PM

Kieno speaks to Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Employers must ensure effective safety protocols are in place in the work place

3 June 2020 11:58 AM

The western cape department of Economic Development and Tourism says that its main
focus now is to ensure that businesses open safely under lock down level 3. The department has put together resources for employers and employees to use as people head back to work.

Kieno joined by Helen Davies, the Chief Director: Green Economy for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the tourism industry ready for level 3

3 June 2020 11:38 AM

Kieno speaks to Ravi Nadasen-Vice-Chairman of Tourism Business Council of SA and COO at Tsogo Sun.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

Business Lifestyle Opinion

'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study

Local

EWN Highlights

Toddler (2), father latest victims of shootings in Bonteheuwel

4 June 2020 2:24 PM

Mboweni to table emergency Budget on 24 June

4 June 2020 1:22 PM

Alleged mastermind in Andile Mbuthu’s murder due in court today

4 June 2020 12:48 PM

