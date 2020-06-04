FlySafair preparing to take to the skies as airports re-open for business

Afriforum is trending after winning a court victory yesterday challenging lockdown

regulations which gave the state the power to force anyone who tested positive for

Covid-19 into compulsory state quarantine.



2. Trump's campaign is demanding media retract statements that teargas where used to

clear Lafayette Square outside the White House...despite the CDC now statting it was in

fact used.



3. On a lighter note...a UK McDonalds fan dressed up as a cardboard car to beat the

traffic and queue for his favourite burger..much to everyone's amusement

Covid-19 update:

Confirmed cases in SA at 37,5252, total deaths are 792 and recoveries total almost

20,000 people.



The Western Cape has 24564 (65.7%) cases, 601 deaths and almost 14,000 recoveries.

Concerns as the Eastern Cape numbers begin to rise now making up just over 12% of

cases.

