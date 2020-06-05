Barbs Wire

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable. 4 June 2020 6:28 PM
[LISTEN] Did my father really die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
UPDATE: Members of the public are free to transport booze at any time You can't get arrested for transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, an attorney has confirmed with SAPS. 4 June 2020 5:28 PM
View all Local
Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid The government will appeal a High Court judgment that declared the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as invalid and unconstitutio... 4 June 2020 4:53 PM
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law. 4 June 2020 3:58 PM
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety' Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not. 4 June 2020 10:44 AM
View all Politics
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Did my father really die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Barbs Wire

Barbs Wire

5 June 2020 9:42 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Various schooling systems internationally

4 June 2020 12:06 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen-Google sued for alleged secret collection of data

4 June 2020 12:00 PM

Jan Vermeulen Editor at Large with My BroadBand.co.za takes us thru the interesting
tech stories for the week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pete Portal, From London to Manenberg

4 June 2020 11:39 AM

Pete Portal, Author of the book " No Neutral Ground " Pete's account of a journey that
started in London and finds him on the Cape Flats in one of it's most notorious suburbs
where he started a church that assists in rehabilitating drug addicts and helping gang
members find a way out of a deadly lifestyle.

We speak to Pete about his journey , how he ended up living in Manenberg, whats its
like for a foreigner to live in one of SA's most violent townships & how the Covid
pandemic has affected life in the township

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IDC Funding applications open to kick start Cape Town Textile industry

4 June 2020 11:00 AM

The Industrial Development Corporation says that it has funding available to boost
companies who are manufacturing quality textiles in the Western Cape.
The fund will only available for businesses who will have to meet the IDC's strict
qualifying criteria.

To tell us more and take your calls, I'm joined Kieno by Ganief Bardien IDC Westrn Cape
Regional Manager.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kieno in conversation with SA Reserve bank governor Lesetja Kganyango

4 June 2020 10:29 AM

Kieno speaks to Lesetja Kganyago Governor at Reserve Bank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FlySafair preparing to take to the skies as airports re-open for business

4 June 2020 10:08 AM

As airports around the country start to open for business, will commercial airlines be
ready to deal the anticipated demand for flights.

Kieno joined by the Chief marketing officer for Fly SAFAIR, Kirby Gordon

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #Afriforum

4 June 2020 9:51 AM

Afriforum is trending after winning a court victory yesterday challenging lockdown
regulations which gave the state the power to force anyone who tested positive for
Covid-19 into compulsory state quarantine.

2. Trump's campaign is demanding media retract statements that teargas where used to
clear Lafayette Square outside the White House...despite the CDC now statting it was in
fact used.

3. On a lighter note...a UK McDonalds fan dressed up as a cardboard car to beat the
traffic and queue for his favourite burger..much to everyone's amusement
Covid-19 update:
Confirmed cases in SA at 37,5252, total deaths are 792 and recoveries total almost
20,000 people.

The Western Cape has 24564 (65.7%) cases, 601 deaths and almost 14,000 recoveries.
Concerns as the Eastern Cape numbers begin to rise now making up just over 12% of
cases.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Surely uncertainty is just that uncertain. However it has become a science in itself

3 June 2020 12:05 PM

Kieno speaks to Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Employers must ensure effective safety protocols are in place in the work place

3 June 2020 11:58 AM

The western cape department of Economic Development and Tourism says that its main
focus now is to ensure that businesses open safely under lock down level 3. The department has put together resources for employers and employees to use as people head back to work.

Kieno joined by Helen Davies, the Chief Director: Green Economy for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

