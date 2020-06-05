Barbs Wire - An elderly man walks up to cops in riot gear in Buffalo, NY

Pete Portal, Author of the book " No Neutral Ground " Pete's account of a journey that

started in London and finds him on the Cape Flats in one of it's most notorious suburbs

where he started a church that assists in rehabilitating drug addicts and helping gang

members find a way out of a deadly lifestyle.



We speak to Pete about his journey , how he ended up living in Manenberg, whats its

like for a foreigner to live in one of SA's most violent townships & how the Covid

pandemic has affected life in the township

