DAs tourism plan to save the industry

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:20
Narcotics Anonymous goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Genee Pienaar - Spokesperson at Narcotics Anonymous Western Cape
Guests
Genee Pienaar - Spokesperson at Narcotics Anonymous Western Cape
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
125
Today at 15:10
SA may be getting new rules on what qualifies as a bicycle – with big implications for e-bikes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gerrie Van Biljon - CEO of Pedego Electric Bikes South Africa
Guests
Gerrie Van Biljon - CEO of Pedego Electric Bikes South Africa
125
Today at 15:20
Lockdown litter survey reveals secrets on our beaches
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
125
Today at 15:40
New novel by Sally Partridge - Sea Star Summer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sally Partridge - Author
Guests
Sally Partridge - Author
125
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:10
The Big Sweep: pre-dawn raid nets rotten cops in clampdown on corruption – cases “watertight”
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:40
WP Rugby Football Union/Investec Newlands deal on the ropes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 16:55
An Hour With... Suzelle DIY on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Anastasopoulos - Artist, illustrator, designer and actress behind internet phenomenon SuzelleDIY at ...
Guests
Julia Anastasopoulos - Artist, illustrator, designer and actress behind internet phenomenon SuzelleDIY at ...
125
Today at 17:05
Blood and Water: South Africa's latest Netflix success
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nosipho Dumisa - Director of Blood and Water
Guests
Nosipho Dumisa - Director of Blood and Water
125
Today at 17:20
Virtual National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO of the National Arts Festival
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO of the National Arts Festival
125
Today at 17:46
R&B NIGHT WITH SINGER LANA CROWSTER
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lana Crowster - vocalist at Lady Day Big band
Guests
Lana Crowster - vocalist at Lady Day Big band
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up