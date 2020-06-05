DAs tourism plan to save the industry

The Democratic Alliance (DA) today unpacked our plan to save the tourism industry and ensure the livelihoods of some 1.2 million people are not destroyed in the economic fallout of the Covid-19 lockdown.



This follows a revelation by the Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, that the sector will only reignite by December this year. By that time most of the tourism, travel and hospitality industries will be decimated.



Unfortunately, the Department of Tourism’s answer to revitalise the sector leaves much to be desired. The Government’s plan for the industry is lacking on many levels:



