How Covid-19 may impact the way we design our homes and living spaces

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:20
Narcotics Anonymous goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Genee Pienaar - Spokesperson at Narcotics Anonymous Western Cape
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
SA may be getting new rules on what qualifies as a bicycle – with big implications for e-bikes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gerrie Van Biljon - CEO of Pedego Electric Bikes South Africa
Today at 15:20
Lockdown litter survey reveals secrets on our beaches
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
New novel by Sally Partridge - Sea Star Summer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sally Partridge - Author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
The Big Sweep: pre-dawn raid nets rotten cops in clampdown on corruption – cases “watertight”
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:40
WP Rugby Football Union/Investec Newlands deal on the ropes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
An Hour With... Suzelle DIY on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Anastasopoulos - Artist, illustrator, designer and actress behind internet phenomenon SuzelleDIY at ...
Today at 17:05
Blood and Water: South Africa's latest Netflix success
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nosipho Dumisa - Director of Blood and Water
Today at 17:20
Virtual National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO of the National Arts Festival
Today at 17:46
R&B NIGHT WITH SINGER LANA CROWSTER
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lana Crowster - vocalist at Lady Day Big band
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
#NotInMyName stages picket outside US Embassy echoing calls for racial justice Not In My Name SA picketed outside the US Embassy in solidarity with the international voices against racism and police brutality. 5 June 2020 2:21 PM
Meet Colin Mkosi, the brains behind the bike delivery biz uplifting Langa youth Cloudy Deliveries is a youth-run business in Langa, Cape Town that's helping the community during the Covid-19 lockdown. 5 June 2020 12:12 PM
Eastern Cape healthcare system is starting to fall over as infections take off "Our health system has never been as healthy [as that of the Western Cape]," says Estelle Ellis. "We’re not OK. I’m worried." 5 June 2020 10:35 AM
[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC The Western Cape has 76% of all Covid-19 deaths in South Africa as the president visits the field hospital set up at the CTICC. 5 June 2020 12:47 PM
What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela says some taxi drivers are encouragingly compliant. 5 June 2020 11:46 AM
Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95 on Saturday Journalist Pippa Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner. 5 June 2020 11:26 AM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
How Covid-19 may impact the way we design our homes and living spaces

How Covid-19 may impact the way we design our homes and living spaces

5 June 2020 11:54 AM

Time now for our Friday chat with Dr Roze Phillips, futurist, medical doctor and the
Group Executive for People and Culture at Absa, about the forces and trends that will
shape the future, what those trends are, and why they matter.

Today we talk about life after coronavirus and look at what the pandemic means for
the future of home design and the way we live


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

DAs tourism plan to save the industry

5 June 2020 1:19 PM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) today unpacked our plan to save the tourism industry and ensure the livelihoods of some 1.2 million people are not destroyed in the economic fallout of the Covid-19 lockdown.

This follows a revelation by the Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, that the sector will only reignite by December this year. By that time most of the tourism, travel and hospitality industries will be decimated. 

Unfortunately, the Department of Tourism’s answer to revitalise the sector leaves much to be desired. The Government’s plan for the industry is lacking on many levels: 

Kieno joined by Manny De Freitas MP, DA Shadow Minister of Tourism.

Reaction on protests over George Floyd's death

5 June 2020 10:46 AM
Cloudy Deliveries

5 June 2020 10:39 AM

The service, called Cloudy Deliveries, is operated by nine boys from the Langa area who
ride their bikes to bring deliveries to their community. Deliveries cost a flat fee of R9. The drivers range from 16-19 years old.

Kieno joined by Colin Mkosi Co founder - Cloudy Deliveries.

Germany has unveiled its biggest stimulus package on record €130-billion

5 June 2020 10:28 AM

Kieno joined by Chiponda Chimbelu Deutsche Welle Correspondent.

Barbs Wire - An elderly man walks up to cops in riot gear in Buffalo, NY

5 June 2020 9:42 AM

The ‘No drama llama’ has become a positive role model of peaceful protests in Portland, Oregon

Harvard experts say couples who are not quarantining together should wear FACE

MASKS during sex to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Covid-19 update in South Africa: The country has 3267 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, the highest recorded here in one day.

Confirmed cases in SA over 40,000, 26, 386 in the Western Cape, 56 more deaths – 54 of
them in the Western Cape, bringing the total national deaths to 848. 76% of all deaths
nationwide have happened in the Western Cape.

Various schooling systems internationally

4 June 2020 12:06 PM
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen-Google sued for alleged secret collection of data

4 June 2020 12:00 PM

Jan Vermeulen Editor at Large with My BroadBand.co.za takes us thru the interesting
tech stories for the week.

Pete Portal, From London to Manenberg

4 June 2020 11:39 AM

Pete Portal, Author of the book " No Neutral Ground " Pete's account of a journey that
started in London and finds him on the Cape Flats in one of it's most notorious suburbs
where he started a church that assists in rehabilitating drug addicts and helping gang
members find a way out of a deadly lifestyle.

We speak to Pete about his journey , how he ended up living in Manenberg, whats its
like for a foreigner to live in one of SA's most violent townships & how the Covid
pandemic has affected life in the township

IDC Funding applications open to kick start Cape Town Textile industry

4 June 2020 11:00 AM

The Industrial Development Corporation says that it has funding available to boost
companies who are manufacturing quality textiles in the Western Cape.
The fund will only available for businesses who will have to meet the IDC's strict
qualifying criteria.

To tell us more and take your calls, I'm joined Kieno by Ganief Bardien IDC Westrn Cape
Regional Manager.

[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC

Politics

Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death

World

'Lockdown has seen a huge increase in rodent activity'

Local

What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant

Politics

CPFs call on WC police to do more to fight gang violence

5 June 2020 2:15 PM

CT should have been kept at level 5 lockdown, argues EFF

5 June 2020 2:00 PM

Ramaphosa tours CTICC COVID-19 field hospital as WC deaths revised upward

5 June 2020 1:58 PM

