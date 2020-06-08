Prof Ian Glenn

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:20
Social justice in schools
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lovelyn Nwadeyi
Today at 13:40
What will the restaurant of post-Covid-19 look like?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:50
Seafood entrepreneur finds ways to not just survive but grow during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle Dods
Today at 14:10
#BlackLiveMatter Protests in the USA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anthony Zurcher
Today at 14:20
Feeding Scheme - Heart NPO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mandi Erasmus
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Hanru Niemand
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hanru Niemand
Today at 15:10
TMNP and the closure of Lions Head
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The Hospital of Hope is officially open at the CTICC.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Barry Smith - Medical manager for the WC Health Dept
Today at 15:40
We Need To Rethink Our “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen” Approach To Activism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yomi Adegoke - British Vogue
Today at 15:50
Challenges and opportunities of informal trading on level 3
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Schools re-open in South Africa after initial delay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder
Today at 16:20
Pandemic Insurance - insurance company refusing to pay.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Ewart-Smith - Editor at Getaway Magazine
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 16:55
Rallim Prep School in Sunningdale, designs rainbows for CTICC Covid patient beds.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colleen Millar - Executive Head & Director at Rallim Preparatory Modern Learning Environment
Today at 17:05
Latest evidence about how the Covid-19 is transmitted
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Westerford Staff address racism and inequality in light of BLM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
New Scotland Yard Files on CBS: What is New Scotland Yard Files about?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bleksley - the presenter of New Scotland Yard Files
