Prof Ian Glenn on President Ramaphosa's Covid-19 speeches

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
What will the restaurant of post-Covid-19 look like?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:50
Seafood entrepreneur finds ways to not just survive but grow during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle Dods
Today at 14:10
#BlackLiveMatter Protests in the USA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anthony Zurcher
Today at 14:20
Feeding Scheme - Heart NPO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mandi Erasmus
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Hanru Niemand
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hanru Niemand
Today at 15:10
TMNP and the closure of Lions Head
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The Hospital of Hope is officially open at the CTICC.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Barry Smith - Medical manager for the WC Health Dept
Today at 15:40
We Need To Rethink Our “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen” Approach To Activism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yomi Adegoke - British Vogue
Today at 15:50
Challenges and opportunities of informal trading on level 3
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Schools re-open in South Africa after initial delay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder
Today at 16:20
Pandemic Insurance - insurance company refusing to pay.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Ewart-Smith - Editor at Getaway Magazine
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 16:55
Rallim Prep School in Sunningdale, designs rainbows for ICC Covid patient beds.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colleen Millar - Executive Head & Director at Rallim Preparatory Modern Learning Environment
Today at 17:05
Latest evidence about how the Covid-19 is transmitted
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Westerford Staff address racism and inequality in light of BLM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
New Scotland Yard Files on CBS: What is New Scotland Yard Files about?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bleksley - the presenter of New Scotland Yard Files
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%' Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association). 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Pharmacies forced to pay fines and donate PPE after 'astronomical' price gouging After inflating the prices of their face masks and sanitisers, two pharmacies have been hit with penalties by the consumer watchdo... 8 June 2020 12:28 PM
'There is a link between severe Covid-19 symptoms and smoking cigarettes' Dr Saloojee says lung cancer treatment costs the SA economy R33 billion, three times what is received in excise taxes for cigarett... 8 June 2020 11:48 AM
View all Local
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
View all Politics
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism). 5 June 2020 3:08 PM
'Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion' Clement Manyathela interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha. 5 June 2020 1:34 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
View all Business
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Prof Ian Glenn on President Ramaphosa's Covid-19 speeches

Prof Ian Glenn on President Ramaphosa's Covid-19 speeches

8 June 2020 10:44 AM

Kieno speaks to Prof Ian Glenn Research Associate in Communications Sciences at the University of the Free State and Emeritus Professor of Media Studies at the University of Cape Town.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

the spread of disinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic in SA social media

8 June 2020 11:56 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Camaren Peter  Assoc Prof @ Allan Grey Centre for Values Based Leadership @ UCT GSB.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Living annuities covid relief

8 June 2020 11:40 AM

Kieno speaks to Paul Roleofse Personal Certified Financial Planner.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NCC’s investigations into allegations of excessive price gouging

8 June 2020 11:03 AM

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has reached a settlement agreement with
Mopani pharmacy operating in Mpumalanga and People’s pharmacy operating in
KwaZulu Natal. This follows the NCC’s investigations into allegations of excessive price
increase (price gouging) of hand sanitizers as well as facial masks by both suppliers.
These items are essential in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Kieno joined by Joseph Selolo Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

George Floyd public memorial service

8 June 2020 10:24 AM

Kieno joined by Rob Hugh-Jones BBC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: Memories

8 June 2020 10:09 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANParks re-open

8 June 2020 10:06 AM

Some National Parks are set tore-open for excursions for day visitors today . The only
parks that remain closed are the Namaqua National Park as well as Boulders and Cape
Point in the TMNP.

All Kruger National Park gates will be open - except the Pafuri and the Numbi gates.
Gate Quota's will be strictly enforced .During the lock down pictures of animals
reclaiming the spaces made headlines and it will be interesting to see how they react to
coming into contact with humans again.

Kieno joined Reynold Thakhuli Gm Media Liaison at Sanparks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Young Congolese dog walker hanged himself in Sea Point

8 June 2020 10:02 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DAs tourism plan to save the industry

5 June 2020 1:19 PM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) today unpacked our plan to save the tourism industry and ensure the livelihoods of some 1.2 million people are not destroyed in the economic fallout of the Covid-19 lockdown.

This follows a revelation by the Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, that the sector will only reignite by December this year. By that time most of the tourism, travel and hospitality industries will be decimated. 

Unfortunately, the Department of Tourism’s answer to revitalise the sector leaves much to be desired. The Government’s plan for the industry is lacking on many levels: 

Kieno joined by Manny De Freitas MP, DA Shadow Minister of Tourism.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Covid-19 may impact the way we design our homes and living spaces

5 June 2020 11:54 AM

Time now for our Friday chat with Dr Roze Phillips, futurist, medical doctor and the
Group Executive for People and Culture at Absa, about the forces and trends that will
shape the future, what those trends are, and why they matter.

Today we talk about life after coronavirus and look at what the pandemic means for
the future of home design and the way we live

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'There is a link between severe Covid-19 symptoms and smoking cigarettes'

Local

Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape

Local Opinion

Pharmacies forced to pay fines and donate PPE after 'astronomical' price gouging

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Frustrations and concerns: Parents demand to inspect ‘sanitised’ schools

8 June 2020 1:17 PM

EFF 'helping' Collins Khosa’s family in their fight for justice

8 June 2020 12:50 PM

WC’s trauma unit cases increase since ban on liquor lifted

8 June 2020 12:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA