Open Line: Pay It Forward

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
A South African sports energy drink made from maggots
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
• Dr Elsje Pieterse
Today at 13:50
Masks for Medics - doctors fundraiser for home-based carers to receive PPE
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Sonia Hough
Today at 14:10
South Africans STILL stuck abroad due to Covid-19 pandemic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tinitia Sieberhagen
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - 3 Tons of Fun
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michelle Thomas
Today at 15:10
Child criminal capacity age raised to 12
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zita Hansungule - Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
Today at 15:20
Insurance Claims Africa backs more than 400 in the tourism and hospitality industry after failing to receive pandemic insurance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Gaines - Claim Consultant at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 15:40
Rugby edging closer to new global calendar and Test window shake-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lloyd Burnard - Journalist at Sport24
Today at 15:50
What are our rainfall figures looking like?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Peter Johnston - climate scientist at the University of Cape Town
Today at 16:10
Sloppy science taints Dlamini-Zuma’s tobacco court defence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katharine Child - Journalist
Today at 16:20
Informal food traders and the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Cape Town's favourite ice cream seller needs your help
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Boeta Mogamad Cassiem
Today at 17:05
Court sets aside intelligence report at core of investigation into SARS ‘rogue unit’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jaques Pauw - - Investigative journalist
Today at 17:20
Could the coronavirus crisis finally finish off coal?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Harro van Blottnitz - Prof in Chemical Engineering at UCT
Today at 17:46
New music by Luna Page - song ‘Reach the Sky’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luna Page
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC gang violence spikes in level 3 lockdown after 'ceasefire used to plan hits' Conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk says ceasefires are often followed by spikes in executions as gangs regroup and plan hits. 9 June 2020 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Is your libido lagging during lockdown? Sexpert Dr Anthony Smith explains why your libido is likely to have taken a knock during lockdown (and what you can do about it) 9 June 2020 12:00 PM
First Cape Covid-19 patient admitted to CTICC field hospital The mother city's largest Covid-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has welcomed its first... 8 June 2020 4:16 PM
View all Local
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
View all Politics
Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply). 9 June 2020 1:10 PM
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
View all Business
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
Plastic bags, if reusable, are best for the environment – CSIR Plastic bags are wildly unpopular, but the alternatives also impact on the environment, suggests a new study by the CSIR. 8 June 2020 3:01 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
Virtual National Arts Festival: 'Lockdown prepared audiences for online viewing' Festival CEO Monica Newton says artists have had to completely reconceptualise the work they've created for the new medium. 5 June 2020 7:00 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Open Line: Pay It Forward

Open Line: Pay It Forward

9 June 2020 9:54 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

The World of advertising

9 June 2020 12:05 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Electromagnetic radiation of 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi tested

9 June 2020 12:02 PM

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stocks soar despite coronavirus and a recession

9 June 2020 11:14 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian CEO Pan-African Investment and Research Services

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Unfamiliar

9 June 2020 10:53 AM

Kieno speaks to Henk Pretorius Director/ Writer- THE UNFAMILIAR- Also Director of the BAKGAT Trilogy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cyril's choices, lessons from 25 years of freedom in South Africa

9 June 2020 10:42 AM

Kieno joined by John Matisonn is the author of Cyril's Choices, Lessons from 25 Years of Freedom in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Virgin Active gyms will change?

9 June 2020 10:07 AM

Kieno joined by Tsholo Khubheka Commercial Director Virgin Active SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Why New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern did a little dance

9 June 2020 9:55 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taste Test Monday's: Hudson's Burger

8 June 2020 12:04 PM

Our guest today is Ross Hudson from Hudson's Burger Joint, today we are sampling
their new “adult happy meal” it’s essentially a burger, fries and beer/cider combo meal,
we find out more about the business history and how they coped during the lockdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

the spread of disinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic in SA social media

8 June 2020 11:56 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Camaren Peter  Assoc Prof @ Allan Grey Centre for Values Based Leadership @ UCT GSB.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests

Business Lifestyle Local

Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu

Local

We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban

Local

EWN Highlights

3 men arrested for killing police officer in Nyanga

9 June 2020 1:20 PM

Coronavirus may have spread in Wuhan in August, but China dismissive

9 June 2020 12:55 PM

Mashaba wants Mkhwebane to pay his legal fees when he takes report on review

9 June 2020 12:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA