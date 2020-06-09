Electromagnetic radiation of 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi tested

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:40
A South African sports energy drink made from maggots
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
• Dr Elsje Pieterse
Guests
• Dr Elsje Pieterse
125
Today at 13:50
Masks for Medics - doctors fundraiser for home-based carers to receive PPE
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Sonia Hough
Guests
Dr Sonia Hough
125
Today at 14:10
South Africans STILL stuck abroad due to Covid-19 pandemic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tinitia Sieberhagen
Guests
Tinitia Sieberhagen
125
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - 3 Tons of Fun
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michelle Thomas
Guests
Michelle Thomas
125
Today at 15:10
Child criminal capacity age raised to 12
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zita Hansungule - Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
Guests
Zita Hansungule - Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
125
Today at 15:20
Insurance Claims Africa backs more than 400 in the tourism and hospitality industry after failing to receive pandemic insurance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Gaines - Claim Consultant at Insurance Claims Africa
Guests
Mike Gaines - Claim Consultant at Insurance Claims Africa
125
Today at 15:40
Rugby edging closer to new global calendar and Test window shake-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lloyd Burnard - Journalist at Sport24
Guests
Lloyd Burnard - Journalist at Sport24
125
Today at 15:50
What are our rainfall figures looking like?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Peter Johnston - climate scientist at the University of Cape Town
Guests
Dr. Peter Johnston - climate scientist at the University of Cape Town
125
Today at 16:10
Sloppy science taints Dlamini-Zuma’s tobacco court defence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katharine Child - Journalist
Guests
Katharine Child - Journalist
125
Today at 16:20
Informal food traders and the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:55
Cape Town's favourite ice cream seller needs your help
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Boeta Mogamad Cassiem
Guests
Boeta Mogamad Cassiem
125
Today at 17:05
Court sets aside intelligence report at core of investigation into SARS ‘rogue unit’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jaques Pauw - - Investigative journalist
Guests
Jaques Pauw - - Investigative journalist
125
Today at 17:20
Could the coronavirus crisis finally finish off coal?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Harro van Blottnitz - Prof in Chemical Engineering at UCT
Guests
Harro van Blottnitz - Prof in Chemical Engineering at UCT
125
Today at 17:46
New music by Luna Page - song ‘Reach the Sky’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luna Page
Guests
Luna Page
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up