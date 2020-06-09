Electromagnetic radiation of 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi tested

Today at 13:40 A South African sports energy drink made from maggots Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

• Dr Elsje Pieterse

Today at 13:50 Masks for Medics - doctors fundraiser for home-based carers to receive PPE Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Sonia Hough

Today at 14:10 South Africans STILL stuck abroad due to Covid-19 pandemic Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Tinitia Sieberhagen

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - 3 Tons of Fun Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Michelle Thomas

Today at 15:10 Child criminal capacity age raised to 12 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Zita Hansungule - Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law

Today at 15:20 Insurance Claims Africa backs more than 400 in the tourism and hospitality industry after failing to receive pandemic insurance Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mike Gaines - Claim Consultant at Insurance Claims Africa

Today at 15:40 Rugby edging closer to new global calendar and Test window shake-up Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lloyd Burnard - Journalist at Sport24

Today at 15:50 What are our rainfall figures looking like? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr. Peter Johnston - climate scientist at the University of Cape Town

Today at 16:10 Sloppy science taints Dlamini-Zuma’s tobacco court defence Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Katharine Child - Journalist

Today at 16:20 Informal food traders and the lockdown Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 Cape Town's favourite ice cream seller needs your help Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Boeta Mogamad Cassiem

Today at 17:05 Court sets aside intelligence report at core of investigation into SARS ‘rogue unit’ Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jaques Pauw - - Investigative journalist

Today at 17:20 Could the coronavirus crisis finally finish off coal? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Harro van Blottnitz - Prof in Chemical Engineering at UCT

