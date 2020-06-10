Dr Keith Cloete on tygerberg hospital non compliance

The grade 7 teacher at Parklands College Secondary who gave his class an assignment

to create a :fun"poster about an upcoming slavery auction in 1835, will be sent for

sensitivity training.



The teacher titled the assignment - "Fun Activity" - and gave pupils the following

instructions: "You will create an advertisement regarding a slave trade auction that will be taking place on Friday, 24 April 1835. You will have 30 minutes to create the advert and have it posted in the assignment link shared on Google class today.



The poster was going to be advertised in newspapers but the school withdrew it after

parents were outraged and complained to the principal. The WCED says that it cannot comment on independent schools contet because it has limited oversight as a department



Joining Kieno is the Principal of the college's secondary faculty, Sylvia Steyn

arrow_forward