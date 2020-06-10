Global Entrepreneurship Monitor

The study included a survey sample of 3 300 people, and the national expert survey
involved the input of 36 experts from diverse fields.
The GEM SA report – titled Igniting startups for economic growth and social change –
contains the hard facts, data and figures that highlight trends in entrepreneurship in
South Africa. The results of the study reveal the fundamentals to consider when
developing an informed response aimed at securing economic recovery.
Kieno speaks to Angus Bowmaker- FalconerResearch Fellow at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.
Kieno speaks to Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
The grade 7 teacher at Parklands College Secondary who gave his class an assignment
to create a :fun"poster about an upcoming slavery auction in 1835, will be sent for
sensitivity training.
The teacher titled the assignment - "Fun Activity" - and gave pupils the following
instructions: "You will create an advertisement regarding a slave trade auction that will be taking place on Friday, 24 April 1835. You will have 30 minutes to create the advert and have it posted in the assignment link shared on Google class today.
The poster was going to be advertised in newspapers but the school withdrew it after
parents were outraged and complained to the principal. The WCED says that it cannot comment on independent schools contet because it has limited oversight as a department
Joining Kieno is the Principal of the college's secondary faculty, Sylvia Steyn
Lawmakers in Minneapolis have vowed disband the city’s police force and replace it
with a new system of public safety, a historic move that comes as calls to defund law
enforcement gaining ground in the US.
The police & prison complex in the US almost guarantees a steady pipeline of black
Americans to fill the for profit prisons are part of the US Justice system? South African
police are no better than their US counterparts when it comes to brutality.
Kieno speaks to Eldred de Klerk Senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.
The Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA) says they hope that the recovery plan
strategy presented to Parliament will allow for an excellerated phased opening of the
industry. TBCSA chief executive Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, says that they are following the riskadjusted strategy based on levels of lockdown, not dates.
With the Peak summer tourism season fast approaching from an inbound perspective,
the focus is the importance of tourism to South Africa in the fourth quarter and the
value of the forward book.
To give us more detail, Kieno joined by TBCSA chief executive Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa
Kieno joined by David Maynier Finance & economic affairs- WCape Gov.
Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of the Western Cape Dept of Health.
