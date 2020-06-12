German airline Lufthansa plans to cut 22000 jobs

When Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros, of the Walk-In Doctor opened his medical practice

in Bloemfontein in June 2019 he decided to run his practice with an unusual twist,

patient’s only pay what they can afford.



Dr Paulo is a bit of a late starter , he was in his early 50's when he qualified as a doctor.

At his practice no bookings were necessary, as they work on a first come, first serve

basis. Primary healthcare and providing for day-to-day health and medical needs; and

teaching people to take better care of their bodies was his passion.



Unfortunately Dr has decided to temporarily close the doors of his practice in

Westdene, Bloemfontein, but will still be selling polypropylene face masks, face shields

and other products aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

