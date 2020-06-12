German airline Lufthansa plans to cut 22000 jobs

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen | Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Multi choice announced that the company signed deals with Netflix and Amazon to
stream their content through its new decoders.
With this new deal you will have more variety to choose from,but the question still
needing to be answered is how this will impact on your DSTV monthly subscription fees.
With the continuing devestating impact Covid-19 is having on the economy,we are now
starting to see the finances and livelihoods of people working in the NPO sector being
threatened Dr Bam says “the new normal” had thrust NPOs into a crisis where expectations to deliver support to citizens and communities were escalating during lockdown, while many were left wondering where the support to ensure their survival would come from.
Kieno joined by Dr Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.
When Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros, of the Walk-In Doctor opened his medical practice
in Bloemfontein in June 2019 he decided to run his practice with an unusual twist,
patient’s only pay what they can afford.
Dr Paulo is a bit of a late starter , he was in his early 50's when he qualified as a doctor.
At his practice no bookings were necessary, as they work on a first come, first serve
basis. Primary healthcare and providing for day-to-day health and medical needs; and
teaching people to take better care of their bodies was his passion.
Unfortunately Dr has decided to temporarily close the doors of his practice in
Westdene, Bloemfontein, but will still be selling polypropylene face masks, face shields
and other products aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.
