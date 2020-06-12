The Walk-in Doctor shuts up shop

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
Different laws are being trialled as Super Rugby gets back this weekend.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
#AnHourWith... Tracey Lange
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Lange
Latest Local
FoodForward SA has raised R53m in Covid-19 appeal and could still use your help South Africa’s leading food redistribution charity, FoodForward SA, has raised R53 million since the start of the lockdown. 12 June 2020 4:32 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa. 12 June 2020 2:11 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party. 12 June 2020 10:37 AM
'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction' Hout Bay ward councilor Rob Quintas says elderly Hangberg community homeowners are negatively impacted by these excavations. 12 June 2020 7:47 AM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking. 11 June 2020 2:28 PM
Do we really need (more) shopping malls? If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel. 11 June 2020 11:35 AM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April. 9 June 2020 3:43 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy' Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means. 10 June 2020 12:09 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
The Walk-in Doctor shuts up shop

The Walk-in Doctor shuts up shop

12 June 2020 10:38 AM

When Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros, of the Walk-In Doctor opened his medical practice
in Bloemfontein in June 2019 he decided to run his practice with an unusual twist,
patient’s only pay what they can afford.

Dr Paulo is a bit of a late starter , he was in his early 50's when he qualified as a doctor.
At his practice no bookings were necessary, as they work on a first come, first serve
basis. Primary healthcare and providing for day-to-day health and medical needs; and
teaching people to take better care of their bodies was his passion.

Unfortunately Dr has decided to temporarily close the doors of his practice in
Westdene, Bloemfontein, but will still be selling polypropylene face masks, face shields
and other products aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.


Multichoice signs deal with Netflix to offer services through its new decoder

12 June 2020 11:40 AM

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen | Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za

Multi choice announced that the company signed deals with Netflix and Amazon to
stream their content through its new decoders.
With this new deal you will have more variety to choose from,but the question still
needing to be answered is how this will impact on your DSTV monthly subscription fees.

Survival of NPOs - saving a weakened sector

12 June 2020 11:05 AM

With the continuing devestating impact Covid-19 is having on the economy,we are now
starting to see the finances and livelihoods of people working in the NPO sector being
threatened Dr Bam says “the new normal” had thrust NPOs into a crisis where expectations to deliver support to citizens and communities were escalating during lockdown, while many were left wondering where the support to ensure their survival would come from.

Kieno joined by Dr Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

German airline Lufthansa plans to cut 22000 jobs

12 June 2020 10:31 AM

Kieno speaks to Daniel Winter is our Deutsche Welle correpsondent live from Berlin, Today we have a look at German airline Lufthansa who will have to shed 22,000 jobs as it struggles to deal with the slump in air travel pandemic.

Open Line: Independent candidates to stand for election

12 June 2020 10:31 AM
Barbs Wire - American woman shares her bizarre recipe for 'British Tea'

12 June 2020 9:40 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

ConCourt rules Electoral Act unconstitutional - political parties react

11 June 2020 11:12 AM

Kieno joined by Terry Tselane Institute of Election Management Services, DA federal council chair, Bantu Holomisa United Democratic Movement leader, Herman Mashaba The People's Dialogue founder, Mmusi Maimane One South Africa Movement leader, John Steenhuisen DA interim leader, Kenneth Moeshoe ACDP Leader and

Retailers face new challenges

11 June 2020 10:52 AM

Kieno speaks to Bonginkosi Ntuli Claims Specialist: Professional Indemnity & Liability Claims at SHA Specialist Underwriters.

Do we really need shopping malls?

11 June 2020 10:45 AM

Kieno speaks to Anton Ressel Business Consultant

Barbs Wire - #TshegofatsoPule

11 June 2020 10:18 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'

Local World Opinion Lifestyle Africa

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

‘We will not lose focus on the rest of the healthcare system’ - Mkhize

12 June 2020 3:48 PM

Ramaphosa, Majoro say prioritising cross-border movement key to control COVID-19

12 June 2020 3:44 PM

David Mabuza urges NW pupils to always wear PPEs to prevent COVID-19

12 June 2020 3:08 PM

