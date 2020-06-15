Open Line: Make a difference in your community

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:22
The effects of lock down on the poor in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Athol Williams
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running Campaign with the CoCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:45
Provincial traffic chief sends strong warning to motorists after Grabouw tragedy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kenny Africa
Today at 11:05
Sell in May then go away? – Revisited…….
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:16
UCT GSB-Addressing the urgent need for upskilling due to Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rayner Canning
Today at 11:32
First Cannabis Academy Launches in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Trentonn Birch - CEO and Co-Founder of Cheeba Academy
Today at 13:20
Doctors concerned about palpable drop in consultations during lockdown - putting patients with chronic illness at grave risk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Anna-Marie Grebe
Today at 13:36
Additional food relief for Cape Town surrounds
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dirk Steyn - Restaurant Manager at Durbanville Hills
Today at 13:45
NGO's providing FOOD SECURITY to Cape Town's most vulnerable
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Roseline Nyman
Today at 14:10
Stopping the spread of mis & disinformation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 14:20
Mentorship programme for the advertising industry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ann Nurock - Advertising Expert. at ...
Today at 14:40
Hout Bay NGO hosts auction to raise funds
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Joey Burke - Auctioneer at Joey Burke Auctions
Today at 14:50
Qurantunes - Ard Matthews
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ard Matthews - front man at Just Jinger
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains Diabetes and hypertension have been the two primary comorbidities that have come up repeatedly in those who have died, he says. 15 June 2020 9:15 AM
Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B' The City's Zahid Badroodien says infection and death rates are expected to peak over the next few weeks. 14 June 2020 3:22 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association This virus is going to stick with us for years, says Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association. 12 June 2020 12:40 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Open Line: Make a difference in your community

Open Line: Make a difference in your community

15 June 2020 9:51 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Dr Francois Venter on why testing strategy isn't working

15 June 2020 10:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Good Hope documentary

15 June 2020 10:07 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #RayshardBrooks

15 June 2020 9:57 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

#TransRights

 A new study out in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences finds
that among all the strategies for reducing transmission, wearing face masks may be the
central variable that determines the spread of the virus.

COVID UPDATE

Over 70,000 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases in SA – 4,302 NEW infections in past 24
hours. 1,480 deaths nationwide. Over 38,000 people have recovered. Of those deaths, 1,048 deaths in WC and Hospital admissions 1226 of which 233 are in ICU or high care 7,55 million infections globally and over 420k deaths.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Multichoice signs deal with Netflix to offer services through its new decoder

12 June 2020 11:40 AM

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen | Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za

Multi choice announced that the company signed deals with Netflix and Amazon to
stream their content through its new decoders.
With this new deal you will have more variety to choose from,but the question still
needing to be answered is how this will impact on your DSTV monthly subscription fees.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Survival of NPOs - saving a weakened sector

12 June 2020 11:05 AM

With the continuing devestating impact Covid-19 is having on the economy,we are now
starting to see the finances and livelihoods of people working in the NPO sector being
threatened Dr Bam says “the new normal” had thrust NPOs into a crisis where expectations to deliver support to citizens and communities were escalating during lockdown, while many were left wondering where the support to ensure their survival would come from.

Kieno joined by Dr Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Walk-in Doctor shuts up shop

12 June 2020 10:38 AM

When Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros, of the Walk-In Doctor opened his medical practice
in Bloemfontein in June 2019 he decided to run his practice with an unusual twist,
patient’s only pay what they can afford.

Dr Paulo is a bit of a late starter , he was in his early 50's when he qualified as a doctor.
At his practice no bookings were necessary, as they work on a first come, first serve
basis. Primary healthcare and providing for day-to-day health and medical needs; and
teaching people to take better care of their bodies was his passion.

Unfortunately Dr has decided to temporarily close the doors of his practice in
Westdene, Bloemfontein, but will still be selling polypropylene face masks, face shields
and other products aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

German airline Lufthansa plans to cut 22000 jobs

12 June 2020 10:31 AM

Kieno speaks to Daniel Winter is our Deutsche Welle correpsondent live from Berlin, Today we have a look at German airline Lufthansa who will have to shed 22,000 jobs as it struggles to deal with the slump in air travel pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: Independent candidates to stand for election

12 June 2020 10:31 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - American woman shares her bizarre recipe for 'British Tea'

12 June 2020 9:40 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

EWN Highlights

Cosas wants all WC schools shut down as COVID-19 cases increase

15 June 2020 10:00 AM

Clearer guidelines needed for health workers treating COVID-19 patients - expert

15 June 2020 9:33 AM

Man held for murder of Altecia Kortjie and daughter (7) expected in court

15 June 2020 9:23 AM

