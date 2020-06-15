Good Hope documentary

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:50
Callers and Voice Notes -Talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:22
The effects of lock down on the poor in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Athol Williams
Guests
Athol Williams
125
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running Campaign with the CoCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 10:45
Provincial traffic chief sends strong warning to motorists after Grabouw tragedy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kenny Africa
Guests
Kenny Africa
125
Today at 11:05
Sell in May then go away? – Revisited…….
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Guests
Paul Roelofse
125
Today at 11:16
UCT GSB-Addressing the urgent need for upskilling due to Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rayner Canning
Guests
Rayner Canning
125
Today at 11:32
First Cannabis Academy Launches in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Trentonn Birch - CEO and Co-Founder of Cheeba Academy
Guests
Trentonn Birch - CEO and Co-Founder of Cheeba Academy
125
Today at 13:20
Doctors concerned about palpable drop in consultations during lockdown - putting patients with chronic illness at grave risk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Anna-Marie Grebe
Guests
Dr Anna-Marie Grebe
125
Today at 13:36
Additional food relief for Cape Town surrounds
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dirk Steyn - Restaurant Manager at Durbanville Hills
Guests
Dirk Steyn - Restaurant Manager at Durbanville Hills
125
Today at 13:45
NGO's providing FOOD SECURITY to Cape Town's most vulnerable
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Roseline Nyman
Guests
Roseline Nyman
125
Today at 14:20
Mentorship programme for the advertising industry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ann Nurock - Advertising Expert. at ...
Guests
Ann Nurock - Advertising Expert. at ...
125
Today at 14:40
Hout Bay NGO hosts auction to raise funds
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Joey Burke - Auctioneer at Joey Burke Auctions
Guests
Joey Burke - Auctioneer at Joey Burke Auctions
125
Today at 14:50
Qurantunes - Ard Matthews
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ard Matthews - front man at Just Jinger
Guests
Ard Matthews - front man at Just Jinger
125
