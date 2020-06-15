The effects of lock down on the poor in South Africa

The country has been in lock down for months bringing with it increased suffering for
the poor majority in the country. As government tries to balance the need for the economy to fully open, and having to save lives ,the sad reality is that the poor will loose either way.
So, we have to ask the question how do we solve this conundrum of saving lives and getting the rich to subsidise the solution
Kieno by joined me is Professor Athol Williams.
From the frontlines of South Africa’s emerging cannabis industry, Cheeba Africa has
announced the launch of the Cheeba Cannabis Academy. This is the first learning
platform dedicated to cannabis education on the African continent, which opens its
online portal at a time when the industry is poised for rapid growth and making a
significant contribution to sustainable socio-economic development.
Kieno joined by Trenton Birch, CEO and o- Founder of Cheeba Africa.
t remains business unusual since the Covid-19 pandemic. Businesses remain at the
forefront of meeting the challenges of how to survive and thrive in this new
environment. To give us some proactical advise, I'm joined by Rayner Canning, Business Development Director at the UCT GSB’s Executive Education Unit:
Kieno joined by Rayner Canning Business development Director @ UCT GSB Executive Education Unit
2 People died after their car collided with a fuel tanker near Grabouw over the weekend.
A video of the crash went viral on social media, where the driver of the car is seen
running into the flames of the burning truck The driver of truck can be heard saying that the driver of the car seemed to be intentional about crashing into the truck.
Kieno speaks to Western Cape Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.
Kieno speaks to certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse.
Professor Francois Venter, head of the Ezintsha health unit at the University of the
Witwatersrand and a member of the MAC and others have raised their concern over
health authorities refusal to abandon a testing strategy that isn't working.
The current strategy involves testing after a mass screening programme but scientist are
concerned about the low turn around times and are calling for a system that focuses
testing on those admitted to hospitals and health workers
Kieno joined by the director of Good Hope, Anthony Fabian.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman
#TransRights
A new study out in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences finds
that among all the strategies for reducing transmission, wearing face masks may be the
central variable that determines the spread of the virus.
COVID UPDATE
Over 70,000 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases in SA – 4,302 NEW infections in past 24
hours. 1,480 deaths nationwide. Over 38,000 people have recovered. Of those deaths, 1,048 deaths in WC and Hospital admissions 1226 of which 233 are in ICU or high care 7,55 million infections globally and over 420k deaths.
Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen | Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Multi choice announced that the company signed deals with Netflix and Amazon to
stream their content through its new decoders.
With this new deal you will have more variety to choose from,but the question still
needing to be answered is how this will impact on your DSTV monthly subscription fees.