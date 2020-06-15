First Cannabis Academy Launches in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Citroen C5 Aircross
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The government’s attempted financial relief measures having emphatically failed to meet the mark
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jeremy Seekings - Director at Uct Social Surveys Unit
Today at 17:20
Groote Schuur surgeons experience with Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laeequa Bayat - She is a medical intern in surgery at Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 17:46
Remembering Iconic SA author Elsa Joubert
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Willie Burger - Head of Department, Professor Afrikaans literature, Media and Cultural Studies at UP
Today at 20:25
Citizens not complying with lock down rules - what does the law
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town
Today at 20:48
Youth day
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Merle Mansfield - Programme Director for DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign
Latest Local
Three W Cape gender-based violence cases happening in court on Monday EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs reports on the cases currently in court relating to the murders of three women and a child. 15 June 2020 1:40 PM
WC traffic chief appeals to motorist to be careful after tragic Grabouw crash Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa has urged motorists to comply with the rules of the road and adhere to level 3 lockdown regu... 15 June 2020 1:01 PM
Who benefits from ending the lockdown? Pundits discuss the socio-economic impact Two commentators debate the benefit and burden of fully reopening South Africa's economy. 15 June 2020 12:40 PM
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
First Cannabis Academy Launches in SA

First Cannabis Academy Launches in SA

15 June 2020 12:02 PM

From the frontlines of South Africa’s emerging cannabis industry, Cheeba Africa has
announced the launch of the Cheeba Cannabis Academy. This is the first learning
platform dedicated to cannabis education on the African continent, which opens its
online portal at a time when the industry is poised for rapid growth and making a
significant contribution to sustainable socio-economic development.

Kieno joined by Trenton Birch, CEO and o- Founder of Cheeba Africa.


UCT GSB-Addressing the urgent need for upskilling due to Covid-19

15 June 2020 11:49 AM

t remains business unusual since the Covid-19 pandemic. Businesses remain at the
forefront of meeting the challenges of how to survive and thrive in this new
environment. To give us some proactical advise, I'm joined by Rayner Canning, Business Development Director at the UCT GSB’s Executive Education Unit:

Kieno joined by Rayner Canning Business development Director @ UCT GSB Executive Education Unit

Provincial traffic chief sends strong warning to motorists after Grabouw tragedy

15 June 2020 11:38 AM

2 People died after their car collided with a fuel tanker near Grabouw over the weekend.
A video of the crash went viral on social media, where the driver of the car is seen
running into the flames of the burning truck The driver of truck can be heard saying that the driver of the car seemed to be intentional about crashing into the truck.

Kieno speaks to Western Cape Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.

The strategy investors use, Sell in May then go away?

15 June 2020 11:29 AM

Kieno speaks to certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse.

The effects of lock down on the poor in South Africa

15 June 2020 11:07 AM

The country has been in lock down for months bringing with it increased suffering for
the poor majority in the country. As government tries to balance the need for the economy to fully open, and having to save lives ,the sad reality is that the poor will loose either way.
So, we have to ask the question how do we solve this conundrum of saving lives and getting the rich to subsidise the solution

Kieno by joined me is Professor Athol Williams.

Why SA govt must stop Covid-19 mass testing

15 June 2020 10:12 AM

Professor Francois Venter, head of the Ezintsha health unit at the University of the
Witwatersrand and a member of the MAC and others have raised their concern over
health authorities refusal to abandon a testing strategy that isn't working.

The current strategy involves testing after a mass screening programme but scientist are
concerned about the low turn around times and are calling for a system that focuses
testing on those admitted to hospitals and health workers

Good Hope documentary

15 June 2020 10:07 AM

Kieno joined by the director of Good Hope, Anthony Fabian.

Barbs Wire - #RayshardBrooks

15 June 2020 9:57 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

#TransRights

 A new study out in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences finds
that among all the strategies for reducing transmission, wearing face masks may be the
central variable that determines the spread of the virus.

COVID UPDATE

Over 70,000 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases in SA – 4,302 NEW infections in past 24
hours. 1,480 deaths nationwide. Over 38,000 people have recovered. Of those deaths, 1,048 deaths in WC and Hospital admissions 1226 of which 233 are in ICU or high care 7,55 million infections globally and over 420k deaths.

Open Line: Make a difference in your community

15 June 2020 9:51 AM
Multichoice signs deal with Netflix to offer services through its new decoder

12 June 2020 11:40 AM

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen | Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za

Multi choice announced that the company signed deals with Netflix and Amazon to
stream their content through its new decoders.
With this new deal you will have more variety to choose from,but the question still
needing to be answered is how this will impact on your DSTV monthly subscription fees.

Trending

WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school

Local Politics

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

EWN Highlights

Some ANC members picket outside Luthuli House ahead of Youth Day

15 June 2020 4:54 PM

4 people treated for minor injuries after KwaMashu fire gutted over 100 homes

15 June 2020 4:04 PM

Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament

15 June 2020 3:56 PM

