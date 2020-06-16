Barbs Wire - #June16

COVID UPDATE
Over 75,000 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases in SA – 3,495 NEW infections in past 24
hours. 88 more deaths bringing the total to 1568 nationwide. Almost 40,000 people
have recovered. - WC deaths stand at 1111.
Over 7,69 million infections globally and over 428k deaths.
Kieni joined by Shifra Jacobson, Coordinator of the Counselling Hub, Lay Counsellor, Addictions Carer and Educator.
Kieno speaks to BBC Audrey Tinline.
Professor Wolfgang Preiser, the head of division of medical virology at the Department
of Pathology at the University of Stellenbosch,and member of the Ministerial Advisory
Council says that the re testing of people who were previously diagnosed as positive
with Covid-19, is NOT necessary when they return to work.
From the frontlines of South Africa’s emerging cannabis industry, Cheeba Africa has
announced the launch of the Cheeba Cannabis Academy. This is the first learning
platform dedicated to cannabis education on the African continent, which opens its
online portal at a time when the industry is poised for rapid growth and making a
significant contribution to sustainable socio-economic development.
Kieno joined by Trenton Birch, CEO and o- Founder of Cheeba Africa.
t remains business unusual since the Covid-19 pandemic. Businesses remain at the
forefront of meeting the challenges of how to survive and thrive in this new
environment. To give us some proactical advise, I'm joined by Rayner Canning, Business Development Director at the UCT GSB’s Executive Education Unit:
Kieno joined by Rayner Canning Business development Director @ UCT GSB Executive Education Unit
2 People died after their car collided with a fuel tanker near Grabouw over the weekend.
A video of the crash went viral on social media, where the driver of the car is seen
running into the flames of the burning truck The driver of truck can be heard saying that the driver of the car seemed to be intentional about crashing into the truck.
Kieno speaks to Western Cape Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.
Kieno speaks to certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse.
The country has been in lock down for months bringing with it increased suffering for
the poor majority in the country. As government tries to balance the need for the economy to fully open, and having to save lives ,the sad reality is that the poor will loose either way.
So, we have to ask the question how do we solve this conundrum of saving lives and getting the rich to subsidise the solution
Kieno by joined me is Professor Athol Williams.