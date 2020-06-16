Woodstock mental health services to help people deal with Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 13:20
COVID-19 adds pressure to persistently weak mental health system
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Kagisho Maaroganye - Board member and public sector national convenor at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)
Today at 13:36
Smart technology used in the fight against Coronavirus
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jeremy Capouya
Today at 13:45
Smart technology will be fundamental for airlines to safely return to the skies in the coming weeks
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andrew O’Connar
Today at 14:10
Communication is key to helping your child navigate the new normal at school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
John Luis
Today at 14:20
Youth Month - The impact of trauma on children
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Solomon
Today at 14:40
New Food Delivery Service
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gary Harrod
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Wonderboom
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cito Otto
Red Cross Children's Hospital trauma unit sees impact of alcohol sales and GBV Red Cross Children's Hospital's trauma unit has been overflowing with child abuse and child neglect cases since the ban on alcohol... 16 June 2020 10:42 AM
Basic food basket spikes by 8.2% during lockdown with total cost now R3,486 Researcher Julie Smith says with a R3,487 national minimum wage this is beyond the threshold of many households. 16 June 2020 10:37 AM
'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective' Infrared forehead thermometers widely used in South Africa do not measure core body temperature, says Prof Andrea Fuller. 16 June 2020 9:04 AM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's “energy mix”. 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
Airlines return to the skies as the economy slowly reopens Takeoff! Restricted domestic air travel has commenced at Level 3. 15 June 2020 7:56 PM
Covid-19 and restaurants - leadership from business leaders Is the restaurant industry going to pull through this pandemic as a recovery statistic? 15 June 2020 7:44 PM
Restaurant trying a roadhouse concept gets raided by police Jenny-Lee Bot about the police raid on her restaurant in Fourways. 15 June 2020 6:57 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective' Infrared forehead thermometers widely used in South Africa do not measure core body temperature, says Prof Andrea Fuller.
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Woodstock mental health services to help people deal with Covid-19

Woodstock mental health services to help people deal with Covid-19

16 June 2020 10:39 AM

Kieni joined by Shifra Jacobson, Coordinator of the Counselling Hub, Lay Counsellor, Addictions Carer and Educator.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Kieno in conversation with South African CNN Correspondent Eleni Giokos

16 June 2020 11:08 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Recovery fund worth 825 billion dollars has been proposed by the EU’s Executive

16 June 2020 10:37 AM

Kieno speaks to BBC Audrey Tinline.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scientists: Re-testing previously diagnosed people with Covid-19 is not necessary?

16 June 2020 10:04 AM

Professor Wolfgang Preiser, the head of division of medical virology at the Department
of Pathology at the University of Stellenbosch,and member of the Ministerial Advisory
Council says that the re testing of people who were previously diagnosed as positive
with Covid-19, is NOT necessary when they return to work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: June 16

16 June 2020 9:55 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #June16

16 June 2020 9:46 AM

COVID UPDATE

Over 75,000 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases in SA – 3,495 NEW infections in past 24
hours. 88 more deaths bringing the total to 1568 nationwide. Almost 40,000 people
have recovered. - WC deaths stand at 1111.

Over 7,69 million infections globally and over 428k deaths.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First Cannabis Academy Launches in SA

15 June 2020 12:02 PM

From the frontlines of South Africa’s emerging cannabis industry, Cheeba Africa has
announced the launch of the Cheeba Cannabis Academy. This is the first learning
platform dedicated to cannabis education on the African continent, which opens its
online portal at a time when the industry is poised for rapid growth and making a
significant contribution to sustainable socio-economic development.

Kieno joined by Trenton Birch, CEO and o- Founder of Cheeba Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT GSB-Addressing the urgent need for upskilling due to Covid-19

15 June 2020 11:49 AM

t remains business unusual since the Covid-19 pandemic. Businesses remain at the
forefront of meeting the challenges of how to survive and thrive in this new
environment. To give us some proactical advise, I'm joined by Rayner Canning, Business Development Director at the UCT GSB’s Executive Education Unit:

Kieno joined by Rayner Canning Business development Director @ UCT GSB Executive Education Unit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Provincial traffic chief sends strong warning to motorists after Grabouw tragedy

15 June 2020 11:38 AM

2 People died after their car collided with a fuel tanker near Grabouw over the weekend.
A video of the crash went viral on social media, where the driver of the car is seen
running into the flames of the burning truck The driver of truck can be heard saying that the driver of the car seemed to be intentional about crashing into the truck.

Kieno speaks to Western Cape Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The strategy investors use, Sell in May then go away?

15 June 2020 11:29 AM

Kieno speaks to certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'

World Local

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

SA's millennials & COVID-19: A clash of bad luck

16 June 2020 11:14 AM

North Korea blows up liaison office on its side of border with South

16 June 2020 10:13 AM

FEATURE: Youth Day: A new generation does its part

16 June 2020 9:52 AM

