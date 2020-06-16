The world of advertising

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:40
New Food Delivery Service
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gary Harrod
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Wonderboom
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cito Otto
Today at 15:10
COVID-19 school closures in South Africa & its impact on children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Education Economist at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:20
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Families may be spending 30% more on food than they did two months ago
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julie Smith - Researcher at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity
Today at 15:50
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Santaco announces taxi fare increase - what does this mean for Western Cape?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazeem Abdurahman - SANTACO Western Cape Chairperson
Today at 16:20
ANC and EFF agree on new election changes for South Africa: advantages and disadvantages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thiven Reddy - Head of Department in the Department of Political Studies at UCT
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Youth Day from the eyes of a young black South African: shaking off black bias
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kamva Somdylala - News24 Reporter
Today at 17:46
Open for reactions, and CR Youth Day replay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
I'm not afraid to speak: CNN's Eleni Giokos on finding her voice in broadcasting Eleni Giokos talks about her life, journalism career, and the path that brought her to work for CNN International. 16 June 2020 1:05 PM
Prof: No need for people to retest before returning to work if they had Covid-19 Virologist Professor Wolfgang Preiser says follow-up Covid-19 testing should be scrapped in order to free up testing resources. 16 June 2020 11:44 AM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's "energy mix". 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
Airlines return to the skies as the economy slowly reopens Takeoff! Restricted domestic air travel has commenced at Level 3. 15 June 2020 7:56 PM
Covid-19 and restaurants - leadership from business leaders Is the restaurant industry going to pull through this pandemic as a recovery statistic? 15 June 2020 7:44 PM
Restaurant trying a roadhouse concept gets raided by police Jenny-Lee Bot about the police raid on her restaurant in Fourways. 15 June 2020 6:57 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective' Infrared forehead thermometers widely used in South Africa do not measure core body temperature, says Prof Andrea Fuller. 16 June 2020 9:04 AM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa's 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
The world of advertising

The world of advertising

16 June 2020 12:05 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

5G not meeting challenges as expected

16 June 2020 12:00 PM

Fifth-generation networking hype has been in full force since Qualcomm Inc. declared
“5G is here, and it’s time to celebrate” in February of last year. The reality, however, has
required patience from consumers due to the time needed to roll out the new networks
and the dearth of applications to put additional speed to compelling use.

Jan Vermeulen is the Editor at Large of My Broadband magazine and he joins me now
to talk about the challenges, impact and how this will impact on us as consumers who have bought 5G compatible smartphones.

Kieno in conversation with South African CNN Correspondent Eleni Giokos

16 June 2020 11:08 AM

Eleni Giokos is the CNN Business Africa Correspondent, based in the network’s
Johannesburg bureau. Born in Greece and raised in South Africa, Giokos has a decade’s experience working across TV, radio, print and online media. As a broadcaster she has interviewed a range of heads of state and business leaders, including former South African President Jacob Zuma, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, Virgin founder Richard Branson and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, amongst others.
Giokos began her career at CNBC Africa in 2005.

She then became an anchor and correspondent at 24-hour news channel eNCA, covering business stories and breaking news -- including the killing of Reeva Steenkamp by Oscar Pistorius and the Westgate Mall attack.

To talk about her career and the person behind the media persona is Eleni Giokos

Woodstock mental health services to help people deal with Covid-19

16 June 2020 10:39 AM

Kieni joined by Shifra Jacobson, Coordinator of the Counselling Hub, Lay Counsellor, Addictions Carer and Educator.

Recovery fund worth 825 billion dollars has been proposed by the EU's Executive

16 June 2020 10:37 AM

Kieno speaks to BBC Audrey Tinline.

Scientists: Re-testing previously diagnosed people with Covid-19 is not necessary?

16 June 2020 10:04 AM

Professor Wolfgang Preiser, the head of division of medical virology at the Department
of Pathology at the University of Stellenbosch,and member of the Ministerial Advisory
Council says that the re testing of people who were previously diagnosed as positive
with Covid-19, is NOT necessary when they return to work.

Open Line: June 16

16 June 2020 9:55 AM
Barbs Wire - #June16

16 June 2020 9:46 AM

COVID UPDATE

Over 75,000 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases in SA – 3,495 NEW infections in past 24
hours. 88 more deaths bringing the total to 1568 nationwide. Almost 40,000 people
have recovered. - WC deaths stand at 1111.

Over 7,69 million infections globally and over 428k deaths.

First Cannabis Academy Launches in SA

15 June 2020 12:02 PM

From the frontlines of South Africa’s emerging cannabis industry, Cheeba Africa has
announced the launch of the Cheeba Cannabis Academy. This is the first learning
platform dedicated to cannabis education on the African continent, which opens its
online portal at a time when the industry is poised for rapid growth and making a
significant contribution to sustainable socio-economic development.

Kieno joined by Trenton Birch, CEO and o- Founder of Cheeba Africa.

UCT GSB-Addressing the urgent need for upskilling due to Covid-19

15 June 2020 11:49 AM

t remains business unusual since the Covid-19 pandemic. Businesses remain at the
forefront of meeting the challenges of how to survive and thrive in this new
environment. To give us some proactical advise, I'm joined by Rayner Canning, Business Development Director at the UCT GSB’s Executive Education Unit:

Kieno joined by Rayner Canning Business development Director @ UCT GSB Executive Education Unit

Trending

'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'

World Local

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

EWN Highlights

4 suspects arrested in Limpopo for allegedly killing mother (90) and daughter

16 June 2020 2:04 PM

Atlantis residents support teen (16) after family dies in informal dwelling fire

16 June 2020 1:45 PM

SA's millennials & COVID-19: A clash of bad luck

16 June 2020 11:14 AM

