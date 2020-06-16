The world of advertising

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Dr Nic Spaull - Education Economist at Stellenbosch University

COVID-19 school closures in South Africa & its impact on children

Today at 15:40

Families may be spending 30% more on food than they did two months ago

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Julie Smith - Researcher at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity

