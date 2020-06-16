The world of advertising

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.
Fifth-generation networking hype has been in full force since Qualcomm Inc. declared
“5G is here, and it’s time to celebrate” in February of last year. The reality, however, has
required patience from consumers due to the time needed to roll out the new networks
and the dearth of applications to put additional speed to compelling use.
Jan Vermeulen is the Editor at Large of My Broadband magazine and he joins me now
to talk about the challenges, impact and how this will impact on us as consumers who have bought 5G compatible smartphones.
Eleni Giokos is the CNN Business Africa Correspondent, based in the network’s
Johannesburg bureau. Born in Greece and raised in South Africa, Giokos has a decade’s experience working across TV, radio, print and online media. As a broadcaster she has interviewed a range of heads of state and business leaders, including former South African President Jacob Zuma, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, Virgin founder Richard Branson and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, amongst others.
Giokos began her career at CNBC Africa in 2005.
She then became an anchor and correspondent at 24-hour news channel eNCA, covering business stories and breaking news -- including the killing of Reeva Steenkamp by Oscar Pistorius and the Westgate Mall attack.
To talk about her career and the person behind the media persona is Eleni Giokos
Kieni joined by Shifra Jacobson, Coordinator of the Counselling Hub, Lay Counsellor, Addictions Carer and Educator.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to BBC Audrey Tinline.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Wolfgang Preiser, the head of division of medical virology at the Department
of Pathology at the University of Stellenbosch,and member of the Ministerial Advisory
Council says that the re testing of people who were previously diagnosed as positive
with Covid-19, is NOT necessary when they return to work.
COVID UPDATE
Over 75,000 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases in SA – 3,495 NEW infections in past 24
hours. 88 more deaths bringing the total to 1568 nationwide. Almost 40,000 people
have recovered. - WC deaths stand at 1111.
Over 7,69 million infections globally and over 428k deaths.
From the frontlines of South Africa’s emerging cannabis industry, Cheeba Africa has
announced the launch of the Cheeba Cannabis Academy. This is the first learning
platform dedicated to cannabis education on the African continent, which opens its
online portal at a time when the industry is poised for rapid growth and making a
significant contribution to sustainable socio-economic development.
Kieno joined by Trenton Birch, CEO and o- Founder of Cheeba Africa.
t remains business unusual since the Covid-19 pandemic. Businesses remain at the
forefront of meeting the challenges of how to survive and thrive in this new
environment. To give us some proactical advise, I'm joined by Rayner Canning, Business Development Director at the UCT GSB’s Executive Education Unit:
Kieno joined by Rayner Canning Business development Director @ UCT GSB Executive Education Unit