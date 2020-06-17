Open Line: Gangsterism

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running-BPESA Strategic Business partner City of Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gareth Pritchard - Chief Executive Officer of BPeSA Western Cape
Today at 10:45
Why are Capetonians still paying the R100 water levy charged by the City of Cape Town?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Nielsen
Today at 11:05
Is your business "Tone Deaf"?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cathy Wijnberg - CEO of Fetola
Today at 11:32
The Currency of care with Dr Roze Philips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Santaco WC will meet to determine whether or not to hike taxi fares from July Santaco in the Western Cape is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a taxi fare increase in the province. 16 June 2020 5:20 PM
Children should urgently return to schools and crèches, argue edu researchers A new report by two Stellenbosch academics argues that all children should return to schools, crèches and ECD centres immediately. 16 June 2020 4:28 PM
Psychiatric patients at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19, says Sasop Many psychiatric patients are at higher risk for Covid-19 due to co-morbid diseases and difficulties in following preventative mea... 16 June 2020 2:33 PM
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's "energy mix". 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation. 17 June 2020 9:16 AM
That 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great advertising campaigns - and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Open Line: Gangsterism

Open Line: Gangsterism

17 June 2020 9:53 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Schools in danger? Naptosa CEO

17 June 2020 10:43 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on the Western Cape Economy-Level 3 lockdown

17 June 2020 10:14 AM

17 June 2020 10:14 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The world of advertising

16 June 2020 12:05 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

5G not meeting challenges as expected

16 June 2020 12:00 PM

Fifth-generation networking hype has been in full force since Qualcomm Inc. declared
“5G is here, and it’s time to celebrate” in February of last year. The reality, however, has
required patience from consumers due to the time needed to roll out the new networks
and the dearth of applications to put additional speed to compelling use.

Jan Vermeulen is the Editor at Large of My Broadband magazine and he joins me now
to talk about the challenges, impact and how this will impact on us as consumers who have bought 5G compatible smartphones.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kieno in conversation with South African CNN Correspondent Eleni Giokos

16 June 2020 11:08 AM

Eleni Giokos is the CNN Business Africa Correspondent, based in the network’s
Johannesburg bureau. Born in Greece and raised in South Africa, Giokos has a decade’s experience working across TV, radio, print and online media. As a broadcaster she has interviewed a range of heads of state and business leaders, including former South African President Jacob Zuma, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, Virgin founder Richard Branson and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, amongst others.
Giokos began her career at CNBC Africa in 2005.

She then became an anchor and correspondent at 24-hour news channel eNCA, covering business stories and breaking news -- including the killing of Reeva Steenkamp by Oscar Pistorius and the Westgate Mall attack.

To talk about her career and the person behind the media persona is Eleni Giokos

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Woodstock mental health services to help people deal with Covid-19

16 June 2020 10:39 AM

Kieni joined by Shifra Jacobson, Coordinator of the Counselling Hub, Lay Counsellor, Addictions Carer and Educator.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Recovery fund worth 825 billion dollars has been proposed by the EU’s Executive

16 June 2020 10:37 AM

Kieno speaks to BBC Audrey Tinline.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scientists: Re-testing previously diagnosed people with Covid-19 is not necessary?

16 June 2020 10:04 AM

Professor Wolfgang Preiser, the head of division of medical virology at the Department
of Pathology at the University of Stellenbosch,and member of the Ministerial Advisory
Council says that the re testing of people who were previously diagnosed as positive
with Covid-19, is NOT necessary when they return to work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: June 16

16 June 2020 9:55 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Panda's Dr Streicher insists W Cape Covid-19 death peak will be 23 June -7 July

Local

Local

'Law enforcement system in South Africa is corrupt, devalues the black body'

Local Opinion Politics

Local Opinion Politics

Dexamethasone may be an enormous live-saving breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment

World Local

World Local

7 suspects arrested for deadly Jabulani hostel mass shooting

17 June 2020 9:42 AM

17 June 2020 9:42 AM

COVID-19 UPDATE: SA death toll rises to 1,625

17 June 2020 9:25 AM

17 June 2020 9:25 AM

All children should return to school without delay, two academics say in report

17 June 2020 9:01 AM

17 June 2020 9:01 AM

