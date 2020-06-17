CPT Up and Running

Fifth-generation networking hype has been in full force since Qualcomm Inc. declared

“5G is here, and it’s time to celebrate” in February of last year. The reality, however, has

required patience from consumers due to the time needed to roll out the new networks

and the dearth of applications to put additional speed to compelling use.



Jan Vermeulen is the Editor at Large of My Broadband magazine and he joins me now

to talk about the challenges, impact and how this will impact on us as consumers who have bought 5G compatible smartphones.

