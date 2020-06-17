Is your business "Tone Deaf"?

Business owners can sometimes have the perfect stage set from which to perform for
their audience of clients, but the way they deliver their message is a little out of key —
and their tone is met with more jeers than cheers. When you and your clients are in perfect harmony, they’ll remain your biggest supporters. So what does it mean when we heart the term "Tone Deaf"in a business context.
Kieno joined by Cathy Wijnberg CEO of Fetola.
Guest: Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
COVID UPDATE
Over 76,000 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases in SA – 2,801 NEW infections in past 24
hours. 57more deaths bringing the total to 1625 nationwide. Over 42,000 people have
recovered. - WC deaths stand at 1200.
Over 8 million infections globally and over 435k deaths.
Business Process Enabling South Africa-BPESA WC is the City’s strategic business partner responsible for the growth and development of the Call Centre and BPO industry in the province.
Today I'm joined by Gareth Pritchard Chief Executive Officer of BPeSA in the Western
Cape
A Cape Town school has sent out a warning letter to learners & staff after a planned decontamination of the school was not done and despite this failure by the WCED the school is still open to grade 12's and staff at this school.
David Millar CEO of NAPTOSA joins us live for more on this story
Kieno speaks to David Maynier at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs.
Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.
Fifth-generation networking hype has been in full force since Qualcomm Inc. declared
“5G is here, and it’s time to celebrate” in February of last year. The reality, however, has
required patience from consumers due to the time needed to roll out the new networks
and the dearth of applications to put additional speed to compelling use.
Jan Vermeulen is the Editor at Large of My Broadband magazine and he joins me now
to talk about the challenges, impact and how this will impact on us as consumers who have bought 5G compatible smartphones.
Eleni Giokos is the CNN Business Africa Correspondent, based in the network’s
Johannesburg bureau. Born in Greece and raised in South Africa, Giokos has a decade’s experience working across TV, radio, print and online media. As a broadcaster she has interviewed a range of heads of state and business leaders, including former South African President Jacob Zuma, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, Virgin founder Richard Branson and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, amongst others.
Giokos began her career at CNBC Africa in 2005.
She then became an anchor and correspondent at 24-hour news channel eNCA, covering business stories and breaking news -- including the killing of Reeva Steenkamp by Oscar Pistorius and the Westgate Mall attack.
To talk about her career and the person behind the media persona is Eleni Giokos