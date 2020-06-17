Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:20
The English Premier League Returns after 100 days
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julia Stuart
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 15:10
Opener with Lester Kiewit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
How Covid-19 has changed SA's wedding industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Branford - Trunk wedding events
Lynne Arendse - Producer at CapeTalk
Today at 15:40
A letter to the students of colour who were in my History classes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dylan Wray - Teacher Trainer at ...
Today at 15:50
Calls to air
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
WHO welcomes preliminary results about dexamethasone use in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Keertan Dheda - Researcher at UCT Lung Institute
Today at 16:20
The new architectural frontier: buildings and their microbiomes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jako Nice - Senior Researcher, Architect at CSIR
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What Ramaphosa’s COVID-19 decisions say about South Africa’s democracy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze - Professor in Political Science, University of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Premier League in the time of Covid-19, a whole different ball game
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayn Nabbi - BBC Sports correspondent
Today at 17:46
Open to calls and music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
Why won't men go to the doctor? Dr Marion Morkel says it's important, now more than ever, that men seek professional medical help if they are feeling unwell. 17 June 2020 11:31 AM
Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day Epidemiologists and professors working in the Western Cape team have predicted morbidity peak last week June to the first week of... 17 June 2020 11:11 AM
Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day Epidemiologists and professors working in the Western Cape team have predicted morbidity peak last week June to the first week of... 17 June 2020 11:11 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Dexamethasone may be an enormous live-saving breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment Infectious diseases specialist and rheumatologist at Stellenbosch University Prof Helmuth Reuter explains how the drug works. 17 June 2020 8:30 AM
'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective' Infrared forehead thermometers widely used in South Africa do not measure core body temperature, says Prof Andrea Fuller. 16 June 2020 9:04 AM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

17 June 2020 12:03 PM

Guest: Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Is your business "Tone Deaf"?

17 June 2020 11:37 AM

Business owners can sometimes have the perfect stage set from which to perform for
their audience of clients, but the way they deliver their message is a little out of key —
and their tone is met with more jeers than cheers. When you and your clients are in perfect harmony, they’ll remain your biggest supporters. So what does it mean when we heart the term "Tone Deaf"in a business context.

Kieno joined by Cathy Wijnberg CEO of Fetola.

Barb's Wire - Dexamethasone

17 June 2020 11:10 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

COVID UPDATE
Over 76,000 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases in SA – 2,801 NEW infections in past 24
hours. 57more deaths bringing the total to 1625 nationwide. Over 42,000 people have
recovered. - WC deaths stand at 1200.
Over 8 million infections globally and over 435k deaths.

CPT Up and Running

17 June 2020 10:57 AM

Business Process Enabling South Africa-BPESA WC is the City’s strategic business partner responsible for the growth and development of the Call Centre and BPO industry in the province.

Today I'm joined by Gareth Pritchard Chief Executive Officer of BPeSA in the Western
Cape

Schools in danger? WCED and Naptosa discuss decontamination procedure

17 June 2020 10:43 AM

A Cape Town school has sent out a warning letter to learners & staff after a planned decontamination of the school was not done and despite this failure by the WCED the school is still open to grade 12's and staff at this school.

David Millar CEO of NAPTOSA joins us live for more on this story

Update on the Western Cape Economy-Level 3 lockdown

17 June 2020 10:14 AM

Kieno speaks to David Maynier at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs.

Open Line: Gangsterism

17 June 2020 9:53 AM
The world of advertising

16 June 2020 12:05 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

5G not meeting challenges as expected

16 June 2020 12:00 PM

Fifth-generation networking hype has been in full force since Qualcomm Inc. declared
“5G is here, and it’s time to celebrate” in February of last year. The reality, however, has
required patience from consumers due to the time needed to roll out the new networks
and the dearth of applications to put additional speed to compelling use.

Jan Vermeulen is the Editor at Large of My Broadband magazine and he joins me now
to talk about the challenges, impact and how this will impact on us as consumers who have bought 5G compatible smartphones.

Kieno in conversation with South African CNN Correspondent Eleni Giokos

16 June 2020 11:08 AM

Eleni Giokos is the CNN Business Africa Correspondent, based in the network’s
Johannesburg bureau. Born in Greece and raised in South Africa, Giokos has a decade’s experience working across TV, radio, print and online media. As a broadcaster she has interviewed a range of heads of state and business leaders, including former South African President Jacob Zuma, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, Virgin founder Richard Branson and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, amongst others.
Giokos began her career at CNBC Africa in 2005.

She then became an anchor and correspondent at 24-hour news channel eNCA, covering business stories and breaking news -- including the killing of Reeva Steenkamp by Oscar Pistorius and the Westgate Mall attack.

To talk about her career and the person behind the media persona is Eleni Giokos

Trending

Panda's Dr Streicher insists W Cape Covid-19 death peak will be 23 June -7 July

Local

'Law enforcement system in South Africa is corrupt, devalues the black body'

Local Opinion Politics

Dexamethasone may be an enormous live-saving breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment

World Local

EWN Highlights

7 buyers interested in SA Express, liquidators tell Scopa

17 June 2020 12:02 PM

17 June 2020 12:02 PM

Hawks, NPA move to make high-profile arrests in VBS heist case - report

17 June 2020 11:48 AM

17 June 2020 11:48 AM

Five nuns die of COVID-19 at EC convent

17 June 2020 11:17 AM

