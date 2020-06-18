Barbs Wire - Hey Siri, I'm getting pulled over' — how to record police

Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that at a date soon to be announced,

restaurants will be permitted to open for sit-down meals. Accredited hotels, cinemas,

theatres and beauty salons will also be open for business. Conferences and meetings for business purposes will be permitted. Non-contact sport such as tennis, golf and cricket will also resume. Although the move was welcomed by many,some say that the president waited too long to ease restrictions on these businesses.



To look at how this news was received by the gaming industry, Kieno joined by the CEO of

Sun International, Anthony Leeming.

arrow_forward