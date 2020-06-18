How well will the gaming industry recover under advanced lockdown level 3?

Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that at a date soon to be announced,
restaurants will be permitted to open for sit-down meals. Accredited hotels, cinemas,
theatres and beauty salons will also be open for business. Conferences and meetings for business purposes will be permitted. Non-contact sport such as tennis, golf and cricket will also resume. Although the move was welcomed by many,some say that the president waited too long to ease restrictions on these businesses.
To look at how this news was received by the gaming industry, Kieno joined by the CEO of
Sun International, Anthony Leeming.
The alleged masterminds behind the VBS bank heist will appear on court today. The NPA announced that they had made the arrests yesterday and that investigations will ensure that everyone who was fingered in the heist will face the music. R2 billion was stolen from the bank with the aid of political connections and finally, it seems like people will be held accountable.
To get more detail, Kieno joined by Pauli van Wyk from the Daily Maverick.
On Monday some of you called into the show asking why we are still being charged the
R100 water levy, despite there being no day zero and a reduction in your personal consumption. Well, today we will be answering that question for you.
Kieno joined by Deputy Mayor of Cape Town Ian Nielsen....
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Business owners can sometimes have the perfect stage set from which to perform for
their audience of clients, but the way they deliver their message is a little out of key —
and their tone is met with more jeers than cheers. When you and your clients are in perfect harmony, they’ll remain your biggest supporters. So what does it mean when we heart the term "Tone Deaf"in a business context.
Kieno joined by Cathy Wijnberg CEO of Fetola.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
COVID UPDATE
Over 76,000 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases in SA – 2,801 NEW infections in past 24
hours. 57more deaths bringing the total to 1625 nationwide. Over 42,000 people have
recovered. - WC deaths stand at 1200.
Over 8 million infections globally and over 435k deaths.
Business Process Enabling South Africa-BPESA WC is the City’s strategic business partner responsible for the growth and development of the Call Centre and BPO industry in the province.
Today I'm joined by Gareth Pritchard Chief Executive Officer of BPeSA in the Western
Cape