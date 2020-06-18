NPA: Suspects in the VBS bank heist appears in court today

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Stuart Taylor Presents-Learner husband in lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Stuart Taylor
Today at 11:32
New operations and logistics app to help companies during covid 19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Stephans
Today at 11:45
New record set for Robben Island crossing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Stramrood - Extreme Swimmer
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'You can't regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread Mkhize says the virus will be around for a while and believes there are ways of containing the virus such as how people behave. 18 June 2020 9:18 AM
Zero-tolerance alcohol driving law includes alcohol-based medications - insurer When the law comes into effect, King Price's Wynand Van Vuuren says car claims may well be rejected if there is any blood alcohol. 18 June 2020 7:52 AM
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
CT wedding planner hopes couples can walk down the aisle again by September Wedding planner Tracey Branford says she hopes that wedding ceremonies can resume in the next few months with necessary health and... 17 June 2020 5:32 PM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa's best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
NPA: Suspects in the VBS bank heist appears in court today

NPA: Suspects in the VBS bank heist appears in court today

18 June 2020 10:39 AM

The alleged masterminds behind the VBS bank heist will appear on court today. The NPA announced that they had made the arrests yesterday and that investigations will ensure that everyone who was fingered in the heist will face the music. R2 billion was stolen from the bank with the aid of political connections and finally, it seems like people will be held accountable.

To get more detail, Kieno joined by Pauli van Wyk from the Daily Maverick.


Restaurant readiness for sit patrons during advanced lockdown level 3

18 June 2020 10:52 AM
How well will the gaming industry recover under advanced lockdown level 3?

18 June 2020 10:18 AM

Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that at a date soon to be announced,
restaurants will be permitted to open for sit-down meals. Accredited hotels, cinemas,
theatres and beauty salons will also be open for business. Conferences and meetings for business purposes will be permitted. Non-contact sport such as tennis, golf and cricket will also resume. Although the move was welcomed by many,some say that the president waited too long to ease restrictions on these businesses.

To look at how this news was received by the gaming industry, Kieno joined by the CEO of
Sun International, Anthony Leeming.
Sun International, Anthony Leeming.

Is it time for R100 water levy charged by the CoCT to be scrapped?

18 June 2020 9:57 AM

On Monday some of you called into the show asking why we are still being charged the
R100 water levy, despite there being no day zero and a reduction in your personal consumption. Well, today we will be answering that question for you.

Kieno joined by Deputy Mayor of Cape Town Ian Nielsen....

Open Line: Easing of lockdown

18 June 2020 9:38 AM
Barbs Wire - Hey Siri, I'm getting pulled over' — how to record police

18 June 2020 9:38 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

17 June 2020 12:03 PM

Guest: Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.

Is your business "Tone Deaf"?

17 June 2020 11:37 AM

Business owners can sometimes have the perfect stage set from which to perform for
their audience of clients, but the way they deliver their message is a little out of key —
and their tone is met with more jeers than cheers. When you and your clients are in perfect harmony, they’ll remain your biggest supporters. So what does it mean when we heart the term "Tone Deaf"in a business context.

Kieno joined by Cathy Wijnberg CEO of Fetola.

Barb's Wire - Dexamethasone

17 June 2020 11:10 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

COVID UPDATE
Over 76,000 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases in SA – 2,801 NEW infections in past 24
hours. 57more deaths bringing the total to 1625 nationwide. Over 42,000 people have
recovered. - WC deaths stand at 1200.
Over 8 million infections globally and over 435k deaths.

CPT Up and Running

17 June 2020 10:57 AM

Business Process Enabling South Africa-BPESA WC is the City's strategic business partner responsible for the growth and development of the Call Centre and BPO industry in the province.

Today I'm joined by Gareth Pritchard Chief Executive Officer of BPeSA in the Western
Cape
Cape

'You can't regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer'

Local Opinion Politics

Zero-tolerance alcohol driving law includes alcohol-based medications - insurer

Local Politics

Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread

Local Politics

DA's Steenhuisen: Govt should scrap lockdown altogether

18 June 2020 10:26 AM

Mkhize: SA working to boost dexamethasone supply to treat COVID-19 patients

18 June 2020 9:52 AM

COVID-19 UPDATE: Infections rise to 80,412, recoveries at 44,331

18 June 2020 9:49 AM

