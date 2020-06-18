Stuart Taylor Presents-Learner husband in lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:50
Theatres to reopen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Latest Local
Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind Dylan Wray speaks to Lester Kiewit about why he felt the need to apologise to the students of colour he taught several years ago. 18 June 2020 12:09 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
There were 10 of us - CT newlywed describes getting hitched in mom's living room CapeTalk's very own Early Breakfast producer Lynne Arendse tied the knot last week in an intimate, at-home wedding ceremony. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread Mkhize says the virus will be around for a while and believes there are ways of containing the virus such as how people behave. 18 June 2020 9:18 AM
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Stuart Taylor Presents-Learner husband in lockdown

Stuart Taylor Presents-Learner husband in lockdown

18 June 2020 11:22 AM

Get ready for a fun, interactive comedy show, live streamed to you in the comfort of
your home. Award winning comedian, Stuart Taylor, brings you a new take on his
critically acclaimed theatre show, ‘Learner Husband’. A tongue in cheek crash course
for men to teach them how to ‘avoid collisions’ with their partners.

Presented by Taylor Made Productions in association with Web Shows.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

New record set for Robben Island crossing

18 June 2020 12:04 PM

One of South Africa's Top Extreme Adventurers and Ice Swimmers, Ryan Stramrood,
talks to us about the new record he has set for swims to Robben Island. His 109th
crossing to the island is one more than the previous record set by the late Theodore
Yach.

Guest: Ryan Stramrood Extreme Swimmer

Announcement on restaurants will be permitted to open for sit-down meals

18 June 2020 11:44 AM

Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that at a date soon to be announced, restaurants will be permitted to open for sit-down meals. Accredited hotels, cinemas, theatres and beauty salons will also be open for business. 

Kieno speaks to to Mark Farrelly, Chief Operations Officer at the Spur Group about preparations.

Restaurant readiness for sit patrons during advanced lockdown level 3

18 June 2020 10:52 AM

Kieno speaks to John van Rooyen Director of Ops for Tsogo Sun Hotels in Western and Eastern Cape.

NPA: Suspects in the VBS bank heist appears in court today

18 June 2020 10:39 AM

The alleged masterminds behind the VBS bank heist will appear on court today. The NPA announced that they had made the arrests yesterday and that investigations will ensure that everyone who was fingered in the heist will face the music. R2 billion was stolen from the bank with the aid of political connections and finally, it seems like people will be held accountable.

To get more detail, Kieno joined by Pauli van Wyk from the Daily Maverick.

How well will the gaming industry recover under advanced lockdown level 3?

18 June 2020 10:18 AM

Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that at a date soon to be announced,
restaurants will be permitted to open for sit-down meals. Accredited hotels, cinemas,
theatres and beauty salons will also be open for business. Conferences and meetings for business purposes will be permitted. Non-contact sport such as tennis, golf and cricket will also resume. Although the move was welcomed by many,some say that the president waited too long to ease restrictions on these businesses.

To look at how this news was received by the gaming industry, Kieno joined by the CEO of
Sun International, Anthony Leeming.

Is it time for R100 water levy charged by the CoCT to be scrapped?

18 June 2020 9:57 AM

On Monday some of you called into the show asking why we are still being charged the
R100 water levy, despite there being no day zero and a reduction in your personal consumption. Well, today we will be answering that question for you.

Kieno joined by Deputy Mayor of Cape Town Ian Nielsen....

Open Line: Easing of lockdown

18 June 2020 9:38 AM
Barbs Wire - Hey Siri, I'm getting pulled over' — how to record police

18 June 2020 9:38 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

17 June 2020 12:03 PM

Guest: Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.

Trending

'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%'

Business Lifestyle Local Politics

Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread

Local Politics

Zero-tolerance alcohol driving law includes alcohol-based medications - insurer

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Chinese county restricts travel as Beijing races to contain virus

18 June 2020 12:25 PM

At least one accused in VBS matter wants R100,000 bail reduced

18 June 2020 11:54 AM

COVID-19 and children: What does the data reveal?

18 June 2020 11:19 AM

