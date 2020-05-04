Dont leave the kids stranded! Check your will

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:10
What does it mean to be a dad? Father's day 2020
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer at ...
Jody Abrahams - Actor at ...
Loukmaan Adams
Today at 20:25
Father's day part 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Jaco van Schalkwyk - founder at Character Company
Today at 21:15
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Samsung launches app to measure blood pressure with wearable device
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 21:31
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Dad walks
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:45
Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
Boeta Cassiem: I want to say thank you everyone Boeta Cassiem says he can't thank his donors enough for funding his cataract removal surgery. 18 June 2020 5:40 PM
How will opening up of restaurants and hair salons affect Covid-19 numbers? CapeTalk's John Maytham asks Professor Landon Meyer about the health dangers of further relaxing level 3 lockdown restrictions. 18 June 2020 5:28 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday' Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa. 18 June 2020 1:37 PM
There were 10 of us - CT newlywed describes getting hitched in mom's living room CapeTalk's very own Early Breakfast producer Lynne Arendse tied the knot last week in an intimate, at-home wedding ceremony. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dont leave the kids stranded! Check your will

Dont leave the kids stranded! Check your will

4 May 2020 11:38 AM

Kieno speaks to Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse


New record set for Robben Island crossing

18 June 2020 12:04 PM

One of South Africa's Top Extreme Adventurers and Ice Swimmers, Ryan Stramrood,
talks to us about the new record he has set for swims to Robben Island. His 109th
crossing to the island is one more than the previous record set by the late Theodore
Yach.

Guest: Ryan Stramrood Extreme Swimmer

Announcement on restaurants will be permitted to open for sit-down meals

18 June 2020 11:44 AM

Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that at a date soon to be announced, restaurants will be permitted to open for sit-down meals. Accredited hotels, cinemas, theatres and beauty salons will also be open for business. 

Kieno speaks to to Mark Farrelly, Chief Operations Officer at the Spur Group about preparations.

Stuart Taylor Presents-Learner husband in lockdown

18 June 2020 11:22 AM

Get ready for a fun, interactive comedy show, live streamed to you in the comfort of
your home. Award winning comedian, Stuart Taylor, brings you a new take on his
critically acclaimed theatre show, ‘Learner Husband’. A tongue in cheek crash course
for men to teach them how to ‘avoid collisions’ with their partners.

Presented by Taylor Made Productions in association with Web Shows.

Restaurant readiness for sit patrons during advanced lockdown level 3

18 June 2020 10:52 AM

Kieno speaks to John van Rooyen Director of Ops for Tsogo Sun Hotels in Western and Eastern Cape.

NPA: Suspects in the VBS bank heist appears in court today

18 June 2020 10:39 AM

The alleged masterminds behind the VBS bank heist will appear on court today. The NPA announced that they had made the arrests yesterday and that investigations will ensure that everyone who was fingered in the heist will face the music. R2 billion was stolen from the bank with the aid of political connections and finally, it seems like people will be held accountable.

To get more detail, Kieno joined by Pauli van Wyk from the Daily Maverick.

How well will the gaming industry recover under advanced lockdown level 3?

18 June 2020 10:18 AM

Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that at a date soon to be announced,
restaurants will be permitted to open for sit-down meals. Accredited hotels, cinemas,
theatres and beauty salons will also be open for business. Conferences and meetings for business purposes will be permitted. Non-contact sport such as tennis, golf and cricket will also resume. Although the move was welcomed by many,some say that the president waited too long to ease restrictions on these businesses.

To look at how this news was received by the gaming industry, Kieno joined by the CEO of
Sun International, Anthony Leeming.

Is it time for R100 water levy charged by the CoCT to be scrapped?

18 June 2020 9:57 AM

On Monday some of you called into the show asking why we are still being charged the
R100 water levy, despite there being no day zero and a reduction in your personal consumption. Well, today we will be answering that question for you.

Kieno joined by Deputy Mayor of Cape Town Ian Nielsen....

Open Line: Easing of lockdown

18 June 2020 9:38 AM
Barbs Wire - Hey Siri, I'm getting pulled over' — how to record police

18 June 2020 9:38 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

17 June 2020 12:03 PM

Guest: Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.

How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape

Lifestyle Business

Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?

Local

Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind

Local

EWN Highlights

SABC says retrenchments part of plans to be financially stable

18 June 2020 7:57 PM

IFP not impressed with further easing of lockdown regulations

18 June 2020 7:53 PM

Kganyago optimistic about SA’s economic growth post-COVID-19

18 June 2020 7:31 PM

