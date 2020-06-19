Barbs Wire - Virtual #RamaphosaQandA...and the disruptions

Time to check out whats trending on line today with Barbara Friedman
DAY 84 OF LOCKDOWN (DAY 18 OF LEVEL THREE LOCKDOWN)
BY THE NUMBERS
• There have now been 83 890 confirmed cases since the virus first hit our shores earlier
this year – 3478 new cases
• 1737, up from 1674,people are confirmed dead as a result, that’s another 63 in the past
24 hours
• On the 17 June W Cape deaths stood at 1205 and on the 18th June 1276 = increase of
71
• 1 228 098 tests have been completed in total of which 27 362 were concluded in the
past 24 hours
• Globally more than 8 million people are known to have caught the virus, over 440
thousand have died as a result
Over the past few weeks there have been many queries from listeners regarding the
COVID-19 Temporary Employer / Employee Relief or TERS Scheme. And yesterday, a listener sent through another interesting question about this to the show.
Kieno joined on the line now by labour lawyer Michael Bagraim.
DW Correspondent Danie WinterLISTEN TO PODCAST
One of South Africa's Top Extreme Adventurers and Ice Swimmers, Ryan Stramrood,
talks to us about the new record he has set for swims to Robben Island. His 109th
crossing to the island is one more than the previous record set by the late Theodore
Yach.
Guest: Ryan Stramrood Extreme Swimmer
Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that at a date soon to be announced, restaurants will be permitted to open for sit-down meals. Accredited hotels, cinemas, theatres and beauty salons will also be open for business.
Kieno speaks to to Mark Farrelly, Chief Operations Officer at the Spur Group about preparations.
Get ready for a fun, interactive comedy show, live streamed to you in the comfort of
your home. Award winning comedian, Stuart Taylor, brings you a new take on his
critically acclaimed theatre show, ‘Learner Husband’. A tongue in cheek crash course
for men to teach them how to ‘avoid collisions’ with their partners.
Presented by Taylor Made Productions in association with Web Shows.
Kieno speaks to John van Rooyen Director of Ops for Tsogo Sun Hotels in Western and Eastern Cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The alleged masterminds behind the VBS bank heist will appear on court today. The NPA announced that they had made the arrests yesterday and that investigations will ensure that everyone who was fingered in the heist will face the music. R2 billion was stolen from the bank with the aid of political connections and finally, it seems like people will be held accountable.
To get more detail, Kieno joined by Pauli van Wyk from the Daily Maverick.
Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that at a date soon to be announced,
restaurants will be permitted to open for sit-down meals. Accredited hotels, cinemas,
theatres and beauty salons will also be open for business. Conferences and meetings for business purposes will be permitted. Non-contact sport such as tennis, golf and cricket will also resume. Although the move was welcomed by many,some say that the president waited too long to ease restrictions on these businesses.
To look at how this news was received by the gaming industry, Kieno joined by the CEO of
Sun International, Anthony Leeming.
On Monday some of you called into the show asking why we are still being charged the
R100 water levy, despite there being no day zero and a reduction in your personal consumption. Well, today we will be answering that question for you.
Kieno joined by Deputy Mayor of Cape Town Ian Nielsen....