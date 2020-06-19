Rules when your employer asks you to self-isolate at home

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:32
New operations and logistics app
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Stephans
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Why MultiChoice is throwing in its lot with Netflix
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mudiwa Gavaza - Reporter with Financial Mail
Today at 15:20
TERS funding for foreign nationals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Teboho Maruping - UIF Commussioner
Today at 15:40
Parents to head to work with nowhere for their children to go?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracy Van Der Heyde - Ceo And Director at Early Learning Resource Unit
Today at 15:50
Fathers Day Hampers by Luke Dale Roberts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
'Domestic tourism is going to be the industry's bread and butter' SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says players will have to re-calibrate to affordable price points and user-friendly offerings. 19 June 2020 8:46 AM
Boeta Cassiem: I want to say thank you everyone Boeta Cassiem says he can't thank his donors enough for funding his cataract removal surgery. 18 June 2020 5:40 PM
View all Local
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread Mkhize says the virus will be around for a while and believes there are ways of containing the virus such as how people behave. 18 June 2020 9:18 AM
View all Politics
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project? South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was... 18 June 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday' Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa. 18 June 2020 1:37 PM
There were 10 of us - CT newlywed describes getting hitched in mom's living room CapeTalk's very own Early Breakfast producer Lynne Arendse tied the knot last week in an intimate, at-home wedding ceremony. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open. 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
View all Sport
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
View all Entertainment
We’re sorry for slavery - Lloyd's of London (insurer), Greene King (brewery) Statues are toppling and tempers are flaring - Black Lives Matter UK has achieved much in a short time. 19 June 2020 10:21 AM
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
China vs India: War between the nuclear-armed superpowers is brewing "Oh, boy! This is a worry," says Adam Gilchrist. "Heavily armed soldiers and nuclear weapons rubbing each other up the wrong way…" 17 June 2020 12:40 PM
View all World
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Rules when your employer asks you to self-isolate at home

Rules when your employer asks you to self-isolate at home

19 June 2020 10:56 AM

Over the past few weeks there have been many queries from listeners regarding the
COVID-19 Temporary Employer / Employee Relief or TERS Scheme. And yesterday, a listener sent through another interesting question about this to the show.

Kieno joined on the line now by labour lawyer Michael Bagraim.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Barbs Wire - Virtual #RamaphosaQandA...and the disruptions

19 June 2020 10:51 AM

Time to check out whats trending on line today with Barbara Friedman

DAY 84 OF LOCKDOWN (DAY 18 OF LEVEL THREE LOCKDOWN)
BY THE NUMBERS
• There have now been 83 890 confirmed cases since the virus first hit our shores earlier
this year – 3478 new cases
• 1737, up from 1674,people are confirmed dead as a result, that’s another 63 in the past
24 hours
• On the 17 June W Cape deaths stood at 1205 and on the 18th June 1276 = increase of
71
• 1 228 098 tests have been completed in total of which 27 362 were concluded in the
past 24 hours
• Globally more than 8 million people are known to have caught the virus, over 440
thousand have died as a result

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

German vaccine-maker CureVac

19 June 2020 10:31 AM

DW Correspondent Danie Winter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New record set for Robben Island crossing

18 June 2020 12:04 PM

One of South Africa's Top Extreme Adventurers and Ice Swimmers, Ryan Stramrood,
talks to us about the new record he has set for swims to Robben Island. His 109th
crossing to the island is one more than the previous record set by the late Theodore
Yach.

Guest: Ryan Stramrood Extreme Swimmer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Announcement on restaurants will be permitted to open for sit-down meals

18 June 2020 11:44 AM

Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that at a date soon to be announced, restaurants will be permitted to open for sit-down meals. Accredited hotels, cinemas, theatres and beauty salons will also be open for business. 

Kieno speaks to to Mark Farrelly, Chief Operations Officer at the Spur Group about preparations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stuart Taylor Presents-Learner husband in lockdown

18 June 2020 11:22 AM

Get ready for a fun, interactive comedy show, live streamed to you in the comfort of
your home. Award winning comedian, Stuart Taylor, brings you a new take on his
critically acclaimed theatre show, ‘Learner Husband’. A tongue in cheek crash course
for men to teach them how to ‘avoid collisions’ with their partners.

Presented by Taylor Made Productions in association with Web Shows.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant readiness for sit patrons during advanced lockdown level 3

18 June 2020 10:52 AM

Kieno speaks to John van Rooyen Director of Ops for Tsogo Sun Hotels in Western and Eastern Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NPA: Suspects in the VBS bank heist appears in court today

18 June 2020 10:39 AM

The alleged masterminds behind the VBS bank heist will appear on court today. The NPA announced that they had made the arrests yesterday and that investigations will ensure that everyone who was fingered in the heist will face the music. R2 billion was stolen from the bank with the aid of political connections and finally, it seems like people will be held accountable.

To get more detail, Kieno joined by Pauli van Wyk from the Daily Maverick.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How well will the gaming industry recover under advanced lockdown level 3?

18 June 2020 10:18 AM

Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that at a date soon to be announced,
restaurants will be permitted to open for sit-down meals. Accredited hotels, cinemas,
theatres and beauty salons will also be open for business. Conferences and meetings for business purposes will be permitted. Non-contact sport such as tennis, golf and cricket will also resume. Although the move was welcomed by many,some say that the president waited too long to ease restrictions on these businesses.

To look at how this news was received by the gaming industry, Kieno joined by the CEO of
Sun International, Anthony Leeming.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is it time for R100 water levy charged by the CoCT to be scrapped?

18 June 2020 9:57 AM

On Monday some of you called into the show asking why we are still being charged the
R100 water levy, despite there being no day zero and a reduction in your personal consumption. Well, today we will be answering that question for you.

Kieno joined by Deputy Mayor of Cape Town Ian Nielsen....

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full'

Local Business Politics

How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape

Lifestyle Business

We’re sorry for slavery - Lloyd's of London (insurer), Greene King (brewery)

World

EWN Highlights

Suspected hijacker arrested following chase, shootout with cops on N1 South

19 June 2020 10:49 AM

227 Gauteng SAPS officers tested positive for COVID-19 - Mawela

19 June 2020 10:31 AM

Dept of Women: Recent spate of women, children murders a shame on society

19 June 2020 9:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA