What is the future of young people post covid-19

Carter is a technology company that has developed a platform that allows businesses

and individuals to have anything delivered locally in Cape Town within an hour. Over the past 6 weeks, they've signed up and vetted some 300 drivers who are online and available between 6 in the morning and 10 at night. The service is not only for traditionally deliveries but could even be used, for example, by someone who left their glasses at home and needed it delivered to their workplace.



For the moment, they're available only through the business portal, but from next week

an app will be up and running which can also be used.



Michael Stephan is Operations Manager for Carter and joins us online.

arrow_forward