Sipho Njengezi built the menhirs

Today at 14:10
Hand Sanitizer and Dry Skin
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr NOMPHELO GANTSHO - Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic at Cape Dermatology Clinic
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Why MultiChoice is throwing in its lot with Netflix
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mudiwa Gavaza - Reporter with Financial Mail
Today at 15:20
TERS funding for foreign nationals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Teboho Maruping - UIF Commussioner
Today at 15:40
Parents to head to work with nowhere for their children to go?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Harington - Materials Developer and Training Manager - Early Learning Resource Unit
Today at 15:50
LDR Braai/Smoker by Luke Dale Roberts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
Today at 16:10
Province has quarantine space available for people who can't self-isolate to use.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An hour with Stuart Taylor on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stuart Taylor - Comedian at ...
Today at 17:05
5 urgent measures to curb the abuse of alcohol in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Laurine Platzky - member of the Board of the Western Cape Liquor Authority
Today at 17:20
During lockdown have harmful invasive plants gained further ground?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian van Wilgen - leading conservation ecologist from the DST/NRF Centre for Invasion Biology at Stellenbosch
Today at 17:46
Amy Jones and her new single - Dance On My Own
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy Jones - Singer
