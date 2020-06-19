Sipho Njengezi built the menhirs

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:10
Hand Sanitizer and Dry Skin
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr NOMPHELO GANTSHO - Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic at Cape Dermatology Clinic
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Why MultiChoice is throwing in its lot with Netflix
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mudiwa Gavaza - Reporter with Financial Mail
Today at 15:20
TERS funding for foreign nationals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Teboho Maruping - UIF Commussioner
Today at 15:40
Parents to head to work with nowhere for their children to go?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Harington - Materials Developer and Training Manager - Early Learning Resource Unit
Today at 15:50
LDR Braai/Smoker by Luke Dale Roberts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
Today at 16:10
Province has quarantine space available for people who can't self-isolate to use.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An hour with Stuart Taylor on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stuart Taylor - Comedian at ...
Today at 17:05
5 urgent measures to curb the abuse of alcohol in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Laurine Platzky - member of the Board of the Western Cape Liquor Authority
Today at 17:20
During lockdown have harmful invasive plants gained further ground?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian van Wilgen - leading conservation ecologist from the DST/NRF Centre for Invasion Biology at Stellenbosch
Today at 17:46
Amy Jones and her new single - Dance On My Own
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy Jones - Singer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Another woman found dead on Golden Highway near Orange Farm Just days after President Ramaphosa spoke with deep emotion about femicide in South Africa, another woman has been found dead. 19 June 2020 1:17 PM
Boeta Cassiem: I want to say thank you everyone Boeta Cassiem says he can't thank his donors enough for funding his cataract removal surgery. 18 June 2020 5:40 PM
How will opening up of restaurants and hair salons affect Covid-19 numbers? CapeTalk's John Maytham asks Professor Landon Meyer about the health dangers of further relaxing level 3 lockdown restrictions. 18 June 2020 5:28 PM
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread Mkhize says the virus will be around for a while and believes there are ways of containing the virus such as how people behave. 18 June 2020 9:18 AM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
'Domestic tourism is going to be the industry's bread and butter' SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says players will have to re-calibrate to affordable price points and user-friendly offerings. 19 June 2020 8:46 AM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday' Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa. 18 June 2020 1:37 PM
There were 10 of us - CT newlywed describes getting hitched in mom's living room CapeTalk's very own Early Breakfast producer Lynne Arendse tied the knot last week in an intimate, at-home wedding ceremony. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Sipho Njengezi built the menhirs

Sipho Njengezi built the menhirs

19 June 2020 12:30 PM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

New operations and logistics App

19 June 2020 11:55 AM

Carter is a technology company that has developed a platform that allows businesses
and individuals to have anything delivered locally in Cape Town within an hour. Over the past 6 weeks, they've signed up and vetted some 300 drivers who are online and available between 6 in the morning and 10 at night. The service is not only for traditionally deliveries but could even be used, for example, by someone who left their glasses at home and needed it delivered to their workplace.

For the moment, they're available only through the business portal, but from next week
an app will be up and running which can also be used.

Michael Stephan is Operations Manager for Carter and joins us online.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is the future of young people post covid-19

19 June 2020 11:49 AM

People and Culture at Absa, about the forces and trends that will shape the future, what
those trends are, and why they matter. But most importantly, how these trends may impact YOUR future. Today we talk about the future of young people as we face an uncertain future in the grips of COVID-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rules when your employer asks you to self-isolate at home

19 June 2020 10:56 AM

Over the past few weeks there have been many queries from listeners regarding the
COVID-19 Temporary Employer / Employee Relief or TERS Scheme. And yesterday, a listener sent through another interesting question about this to the show.

Kieno joined on the line now by labour lawyer Michael Bagraim.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Virtual #RamaphosaQandA...and the disruptions

19 June 2020 10:51 AM

Time to check out whats trending on line today with Barbara Friedman

DAY 84 OF LOCKDOWN (DAY 18 OF LEVEL THREE LOCKDOWN)
BY THE NUMBERS
• There have now been 83 890 confirmed cases since the virus first hit our shores earlier
this year – 3478 new cases
• 1737, up from 1674,people are confirmed dead as a result, that’s another 63 in the past
24 hours
• On the 17 June W Cape deaths stood at 1205 and on the 18th June 1276 = increase of
71
• 1 228 098 tests have been completed in total of which 27 362 were concluded in the
past 24 hours
• Globally more than 8 million people are known to have caught the virus, over 440
thousand have died as a result

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

German vaccine-maker CureVac

19 June 2020 10:31 AM

DW Correspondent Danie Winter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New record set for Robben Island crossing

18 June 2020 12:04 PM

One of South Africa's Top Extreme Adventurers and Ice Swimmers, Ryan Stramrood,
talks to us about the new record he has set for swims to Robben Island. His 109th
crossing to the island is one more than the previous record set by the late Theodore
Yach.

Guest: Ryan Stramrood Extreme Swimmer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Announcement on restaurants will be permitted to open for sit-down meals

18 June 2020 11:44 AM

Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that at a date soon to be announced, restaurants will be permitted to open for sit-down meals. Accredited hotels, cinemas, theatres and beauty salons will also be open for business. 

Kieno speaks to to Mark Farrelly, Chief Operations Officer at the Spur Group about preparations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stuart Taylor Presents-Learner husband in lockdown

18 June 2020 11:22 AM

Get ready for a fun, interactive comedy show, live streamed to you in the comfort of
your home. Award winning comedian, Stuart Taylor, brings you a new take on his
critically acclaimed theatre show, ‘Learner Husband’. A tongue in cheek crash course
for men to teach them how to ‘avoid collisions’ with their partners.

Presented by Taylor Made Productions in association with Web Shows.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant readiness for sit patrons during advanced lockdown level 3

18 June 2020 10:52 AM

Kieno speaks to John van Rooyen Director of Ops for Tsogo Sun Hotels in Western and Eastern Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

