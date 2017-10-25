The World View: A Savaging Of President Trump (a top US Senator has lambasted him).

Guest: Adam Gilchrist looks at the world stories
1). A Savaging Of President Trump (a top US Senator has lambasted him).
2). A British Death In Syria (a volunteer fighter with Kurdish forces).
3). A Drastic Downturn In Wine Production (especially across Europe).
4). Plastic Hackers (cyber hackers claim to have the secrets of royal plastic
surgery).
With Dr Morné Mostert Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university.
Malusi Booi | Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town
With Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.
With Dr Kagisho Maaroganye psychiatrist and public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.
David Maynier |at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs and Will Stevens Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town.