Open Line: What I'm gratefull for

On Saturday the 6th of June, Shahied Ajam , The District 6 Working Committee in Cape

Town passed away from a heart attack, he was in the forefront in the battle to get

evicted resident's of the famous Ditrict 6 area back in their former neighbourhood.



Shahied was born in District 6 in 1958 & was forced to leave the area with his family at

the age of 16 , a large part of his life was spent in Namibia with his 3 daughters and got

actively involved in the homecoming campaign in his early fifties and made

significant progress in obtaining a final restitution in the Land Claims Court which

paved the way for the ultimate return of those evicted from their homes .



We are joined by his daughter Nadia Ajam in Namibia & Karen Zonnebloom , D6

Working Committee spokesperson

