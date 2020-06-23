Open Line: What I'm gratefull for

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:08
Taxi Pre Payment system
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Recovering addicts forgotten in cigarette ban
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guy du Plessis
Today at 11:05
What can we expect from our Emergency Budget?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:20
FNB – WE'RE TALKING
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
DA: R6 million fraud at UIF could be tip of the iceberg
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Michael Cardo - Shadow Minister for Employment and Labour at DA
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
These nine licensing centres have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19 cases The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service has shut down nine licensing centres until further notice. 22 June 2020 2:52 PM
R10 billion? DPE DG stays mum on SAA turnaround funds requested from Treasury Department of Public Enterprises says it will stop any last-minute court action that seeks to interdict the creditors' meeting. 22 June 2020 1:59 PM
'South Africans are tired of hearing about allegations, they want heads to roll' NPA’s Investigating Directorate's spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala says corruption cases are progressing and will be taken to court. 23 June 2020 7:25 AM
R10 billion? DPE DG stays mum on SAA turnaround funds requested from Treasury Department of Public Enterprises says it will stop any last-minute court action that seeks to interdict the creditors' meeting. 22 June 2020 1:59 PM
'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch' "Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana. 22 June 2020 11:43 AM
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic gin and tonic. 22 June 2020 7:34 PM
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood. 22 June 2020 7:18 PM
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa. 22 June 2020 1:22 PM
How do we raise boys to become men of integrity? Jaco van Schalkwyk of The Character Company explains how young boys can be raised to become men of integrity. 22 June 2020 11:03 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 19 June 2020 6:36 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Open Line: What I'm gratefull for

Open Line: What I'm gratefull for

23 June 2020 9:38 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Cape Town protests: Sinister element at play?
23 June 2020 10:14 AM

23 June 2020 10:14 AM
Barbs Wire

23 June 2020 10:10 AM
Principals against reopening of schools

23 June 2020 10:07 AM
Football over the weekend

22 June 2020 11:44 AM

Guest: Sizwe Mbebe Football analyst.

Warren Buffet Interprete through Covid-19

22 June 2020 11:38 AM

Warren Edward Buffett is an American investor, business tycoon, and philanthropist,
who is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He is considered one of the most
successful investors in the world and has a net worth of US$88.9 billion as of December
2019, making him the fourth-wealthiest person in the world.

Certified finacnial planner Paul Roelofse

Tribute to Shahied Ajam , District 6 Activist

22 June 2020 11:05 AM

On Saturday the 6th of June, Shahied Ajam , The District 6 Working Committee in Cape
Town passed away from a heart attack, he was in the forefront in the battle to get
evicted resident's of the famous Ditrict 6 area back in their former neighbourhood.

Shahied was born in District 6 in 1958 & was forced to leave the area with his family at
the age of 16 , a large part of his life was spent in Namibia with his 3 daughters and got
actively involved in the homecoming campaign in his early fifties and made
significant progress in obtaining a final restitution in the Land Claims Court which
paved the way for the ultimate return of those evicted from their homes .

We are joined by his daughter Nadia Ajam in Namibia & Karen Zonnebloom , D6
Working Committee spokesperson

CPT Up & Running

22 June 2020 11:02 AM

Covid 19 has had a devastating effect on businesses in Cape Town, especially small
businesses. Now more than ever, businesses are at a loss and looking for support and
how to rebuild. As part of the CPT UP & RUNNING Campaign we speak to James Vos.
MEC for Economic Opportunities every Monday.

Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are continuing to be eased around Europe

22 June 2020 10:21 AM

Guest: BBC Correspondent Pete Ross

#ResistPatriarchy: Men of faith against GBV campaign

22 June 2020 10:13 AM

Guest: Reverend Bafana Khumalo Senior Strategic Advisor @ Sonke Gender Justice.

Great harvests (2nd largest maize production ever) to drive down food prices

Business Opinion

These nine licensing centres have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19 cases

Local

Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required

Business Opinion Lifestyle

ANCWL's Dlamini believes change in attitude towards women starts at an early age

23 June 2020 10:08 AM

WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court on arms deal corruption case

23 June 2020 10:01 AM

Zuma’s corruption case likely to take years to conclude, say legal experts

23 June 2020 9:28 AM

