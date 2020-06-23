Principals against reopening of schools

Guest: Sizwe Mbebe Football analyst.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Warren Edward Buffett is an American investor, business tycoon, and philanthropist,
who is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He is considered one of the most
successful investors in the world and has a net worth of US$88.9 billion as of December
2019, making him the fourth-wealthiest person in the world.
Certified finacnial planner Paul Roelofse
On Saturday the 6th of June, Shahied Ajam , The District 6 Working Committee in Cape
Town passed away from a heart attack, he was in the forefront in the battle to get
evicted resident's of the famous Ditrict 6 area back in their former neighbourhood.
Shahied was born in District 6 in 1958 & was forced to leave the area with his family at
the age of 16 , a large part of his life was spent in Namibia with his 3 daughters and got
actively involved in the homecoming campaign in his early fifties and made
significant progress in obtaining a final restitution in the Land Claims Court which
paved the way for the ultimate return of those evicted from their homes .
We are joined by his daughter Nadia Ajam in Namibia & Karen Zonnebloom , D6
Working Committee spokesperson
Covid 19 has had a devastating effect on businesses in Cape Town, especially small
businesses. Now more than ever, businesses are at a loss and looking for support and
how to rebuild. As part of the CPT UP & RUNNING Campaign we speak to James Vos.
MEC for Economic Opportunities every Monday.
Guest: BBC Correspondent Pete Ross
Guest: Reverend Bafana Khumalo Senior Strategic Advisor @ Sonke Gender Justice.