UCT GSB Primedia Education Segment

Today at 15:40
GBV in SA: What can be done?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarisai Mchuchu-MacMillan
Today at 15:50
Should the covid-19 vulnerable invest in an oximeter?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Peter - Pulmonologist
Today at 16:10
Nelson Mandela Bay on the brink of full-blown hospital bed crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:20
Ramaphosa sends Copyright and Performers' Protection Bills back to Parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Collen Dlamini - Chairperson of the Copyright Coalition of SA
Today at 16:55
COVID-19: Digitising ICU improves patient care while protecting healthcare staff
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Allwood - Consultant Pulmonologist at Uct Lung Institute
Today at 17:05
Budget Preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 17:20
When surf rage overrides stoke
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melissa Volker
Today at 17:46
The Very Big Comedy Show at this years virtual NAF
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer at ...
Today at 20:25
How much do children really need to know about the family's financial situation?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors
Today at 21:15
Motoring with Melinda: Review Mahindra S11 Pikup and BMW x4 M EXPERIENCE
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Youth unemployment figures paint a bleak picture for our country. Where to from here?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead at Youth Capital
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Diabetes, hypertension and asthma common comorbidities among teachers - Natu Teacher unions have indicated that members with comorbidities must work from home and that more appointments will be needed to fil... 23 June 2020 2:30 PM
King's son fired - latest in battle for AbaThembu throne CapeTalk's Clement Manyathela gets the update on the latest scandal to rock the abaThembu Royal Family... 23 June 2020 2:28 PM
SA launches its first Covid-19 vaccine trial The vaccine developed at the University of Oxford will be undertaken in a separate South African study. 23 June 2020 1:48 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
Great harvests (2nd largest maize production ever) to drive down food prices South Africa’s farms are producing massive amounts of food right now, says Wandile Sihlobo of the Agricultural Business Chamber. 23 June 2020 9:20 AM
SA export wine sitting in harbour for over a month due to covid-19 shutdowns Approximately 50% of all South African produced wine is exported says Wosa's Maryna Callow and it's important to maintain sales. 23 June 2020 6:36 AM
View all Business
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now. 22 June 2020 3:01 PM
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa. 22 June 2020 1:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
UCT GSB Primedia Education Segment

UCT GSB Primedia Education Segment

23 June 2020 10:46 AM

Today we are joined by Shivani Ghai for the UCT GSB Primedia Education Segment.
Shivani holds a BSc in Aerospace Engineering and is an MBA candidate at the University
of Cape Town's Graduate School of Business.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Recovering addicts forgotten in cigarette ban

23 June 2020 11:03 AM

Jeremy speaks to Ashley Potts Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taxi Pre Payment system & Santaco WC decides not to increase fares

23 June 2020 10:25 AM

In the Western Cape The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has announced
it won't be increasing fares for commuters next month. The announcement, made on
Monday afternoon, will probably come as a relief for commuters in the provinces as
prices in other parts of the country will see an increase.

Jeremy speaks to Nazeem Abduragmaan, SANTACO Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town protests: Sinister element at play?

23 June 2020 10:14 AM

Jeremy speaks to Khalied Sayed Member of Western Cape Provincial Legislature, Cape Town Central at ANC.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Sarah Cooper, US comedian lypsyncs Donald Trump

23 June 2020 10:10 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Principals against reopening of schools

23 June 2020 10:07 AM

A group of Western Cape Principals have written an open letter to government where
they raised their concerns over the decision to reopen school schools.

Jeremy speaks to Principal of Heathfield High Mr. Wesley Neumann.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: What I'm gratefull for

23 June 2020 9:38 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Football over the weekend

22 June 2020 11:44 AM

Guest: Sizwe Mbebe Football analyst.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Warren Buffet Interprete through Covid-19

22 June 2020 11:38 AM

Warren Edward Buffett is an American investor, business tycoon, and philanthropist,
who is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He is considered one of the most
successful investors in the world and has a net worth of US$88.9 billion as of December
2019, making him the fourth-wealthiest person in the world.

Certified finacnial planner Paul Roelofse

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tribute to Shahied Ajam , District 6 Activist

22 June 2020 11:05 AM

On Saturday the 6th of June, Shahied Ajam , The District 6 Working Committee in Cape
Town passed away from a heart attack, he was in the forefront in the battle to get
evicted resident's of the famous Ditrict 6 area back in their former neighbourhood.

Shahied was born in District 6 in 1958 & was forced to leave the area with his family at
the age of 16 , a large part of his life was spent in Namibia with his 3 daughters and got
actively involved in the homecoming campaign in his early fifties and made
significant progress in obtaining a final restitution in the Land Claims Court which
paved the way for the ultimate return of those evicted from their homes .

We are joined by his daughter Nadia Ajam in Namibia & Karen Zonnebloom , D6
Working Committee spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape principals plead with govt to review decision to reopen schools

Local

Sadtu EC disappointed after more than 100 pupils contract Covid-19 at one school

Local

16.4m people were actively looking for a job – without success – before lockdown

Business

EWN Highlights

Zuma’s lawyers ‘happy' with postponement of his case

23 June 2020 3:30 PM

Ramaphosa likens COVID-19 to the Great Depression

23 June 2020 2:45 PM

WATCH LIVE: Patel and Gordhan answer questions in Parly

23 June 2020 2:12 PM

