CPT up and running

Today at 12:15
Previewing Minister Tito Mboweni's emergency budget speech
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU
Guests
Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU
Today at 12:37
Tshegofatso Pule murder suspect appears in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 12:45
Court hears government's appeal on lockdown regulations constitutionality
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Today at 12:52
80% of Western Cape COVID19 patients reject government facilities for isolation
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:56
SA football season given green light to resume
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Khumalo
Guests
Masechaba Khumalo
Today at 13:20
Why are some valuations objections still pending?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ian Nielson - Deputy mayor and finance MMC at ...
Guests
Ian Nielson - Deputy mayor and finance MMC at ...
Today at 13:36
1000 Women Trust and DA wins new court case against Minister of Social Development
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tina Thiart
Guests
Tina Thiart
Today at 13:45
Cars with Ciro de Sienna
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 18:09
Tax analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey
Guests
Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Economic analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The budget on my pocket.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa
Guests
Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Update from Insurance Claims Africa re the travesty of all those business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
Guests
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
