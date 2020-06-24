What you need to know about the POPI Act

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:05
Previewing Minister Tito Mboweni's emergency budget speech
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mike Estment - Chairman / Private Wealth Manager at NFB Private Wealth Management
Today at 12:10
Previewing Minister Tito Mboweni's emergency budget speech
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 12:15
Previewing Minister Tito Mboweni's emergency budget speech
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU
Today at 13:20
Why are some valuations objections still pending?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ian Nielson - Deputy mayor and finance MMC at ...
Today at 13:36
1000 Women Trust and DA wins new court case against Minister of Social Development
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tina Thiart
Today at 13:45
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 18:09
Tax analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Economic analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The budget on my pocket.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Update from Insurance Claims Africa re the travesty of all those business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
Latest Local
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
I need protection from my violent husband, what does the law say? #GBV Family lawyer Claire Thomson explains to Gushwell Brooks the different types of legal redress available to victims of GBV... 24 June 2020 11:33 AM
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again. 24 June 2020 8:06 AM
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces MEC David Maynier is hoping that the “emergency” budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provi... 24 June 2020 11:37 AM
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking' The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in... 23 June 2020 1:07 PM
Jacob Zuma pre-trial hearing postponed to 8 September Judge Kate Pillay agreed October would be too late for the matter to be heard and placed the pre-trial date for September. 23 June 2020 1:05 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again. 24 June 2020 8:06 AM
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
What you need to know about the POPI Act

What you need to know about the POPI Act

24 June 2020 11:56 AM

Kieno speaks to Illze Luttig Hattingh Novation Consulting.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

The latest trends in business Before the pandemic

24 June 2020 12:02 PM

Mind of a Fox strategist Chantell Illbury is our weekly guest looking at the latest trends in business Before the pandemic, HR was slowly evolving in its role from a more administrative role to a more strategic role. Business is starting to understand it is as strong as the people it employs. Technology has also slowly changed the HR landscape and the skills required into the future. HR was in a transition phase.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CPT up and running

24 June 2020 11:05 AM

Covid 19 has had a devastating effect on businesses in Cape Town, especially small businesses. Now more than ever, businesses are at a loss and looking for support and how to rebuild. As part of the CPT UP & RUNNING Campaign we spoke to james Vos on Monday about the struggling tourism sector.

Today we are joined by Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WWF Wild Life playlist Justin Smith

24 June 2020 10:39 AM

For nature lovers stuck at home during lock down and missing the big outdoors the WWF SA has released a playlist of natural wild life sounds title  ‘Bring Nature Inside’. The tracks include sounds from the SoutPansberg , the beach, Highveld , beaches amongst others .A percentage of the streaming royalties will go to support WWF SA’s conservation work

Justin Smith, head of business development at WWF South Africa is our guest 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Obstruction of justice is a way of life' for Trump - royalty before loyalty?

24 June 2020 10:36 AM

News24 Columnist & Author John Matisson joined Kieno to chat about his latest opinion piece 'Obstruction of justice is a way of life' for Trump - royalty before loyalty? which takes a look at the book "The room where it happened",   published by Trump former national security advisor John Bolton. he famously declined to testify at Trump's impeachment hearing and decided to sit on damaging information in order to sell his book.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest Western Cape Economy

24 June 2020 10:11 AM

Kieno speaks to David Maynier Minister of Finance & Economic Opportunities in the Western Cape is our guest as part of a regular check up with the Minister .

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Barcelona opera fills empty theatre with plants for reopening

24 June 2020 10:04 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: Covid-19

24 June 2020 9:51 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Recovering addicts forgotten in cigarette ban

23 June 2020 11:03 AM

Jeremy speaks to Ashley Potts Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT GSB Primedia Education Segment

23 June 2020 10:46 AM

Today we are joined by Shivani Ghai for the UCT GSB Primedia Education Segment.
Shivani holds a BSc in Aerospace Engineering and is an MBA candidate at the University
of Cape Town's Graduate School of Business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE at 3pm] Finance Minister Mboweni presents historic emergency budget

Business

You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

Business

South Africans are, literally, starving! - Lorenzo Davids, Community Chest WC

Business Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

Motshekga: Officials working hard to ensure all schools COVID-19 compliant

24 June 2020 10:23 AM

TBCSA appeals for further easing of lockdown for struggling hospitality sector

24 June 2020 10:19 AM

Tshegofatso Pule's alleged killer dumps Legal Aid, opts for private lawyer

24 June 2020 10:15 AM

