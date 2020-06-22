Africa Melane speaks to James Vos Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Budget taken live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Analysis of the “emergency” budget
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabi Leoka - Senior Economist at Argon Asset Management
Today at 16:20
How will it work: public sector patients in private hospitals?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:55
DA calls on Minister Lindiwe Zulu to stop the delays and reopen ECD sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexandra Abrahams - DA Member of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development
Today at 17:05
Mboweni's emergency budget speech and tax
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Partner at Price Waterhouse Coopers
Today at 17:20
Warnings as people hit the stores to buy dexamethasone to prevent Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jackie Maiman - Western Cape Representative at Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa
Today at 17:46
Cape Town Philharmonic fights to keep going
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis Heyneman - CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Today at 18:09
Tax analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Economic analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The budget on my pocket.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Update from insurance industry on the travesty of all those business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
Today at 20:10
News focus: Youth Perspective of Tito Mboweni's Budget Speech
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eliene Scott - Activate Leadership Network
Jon-Dylon Peterson - Activate Leadership Network
Today at 20:48
Community Chest's virtual Charity Event
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Desiré Goliath - Community Chest Public Relations
[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a safety warning for surfers and swimmers after a very close shark encounter w... 24 June 2020 3:13 PM
Tshegofatso Pule murder accused hires private lawyer EWN reporter Kgomotso Moside was in court and says there were objections in court from members of the EFF and ANC. 24 June 2020 2:22 PM
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constit... 24 June 2020 12:51 PM
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces MEC David Maynier is hoping that the “emergency” budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provi... 24 June 2020 11:37 AM
Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders. 24 June 2020 10:54 AM
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking' The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in... 23 June 2020 1:07 PM
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall... 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
[WATCH] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents historic emergency budget Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's vital address is done and dusted. Watch it, right here. 24 June 2020 11:48 AM
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces MEC David Maynier is hoping that the “emergency” budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provi... 24 June 2020 11:37 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Africa Melane speaks to James Vos Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities

Africa Melane speaks to James Vos Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities

22 June 2020 11:02 AM

Covid 19 has had a devastating effect on businesses in Cape Town, especially small
businesses. Now more than ever, businesses are at a loss and looking for support and
how to rebuild. As part of the CPT UP & RUNNING Campaign we speak to James Vos.
MEC for Economic Opportunities every Monday.


Lack of diversity at Media24 Books Awards

24 June 2020 12:28 PM

Kieno speaks to Athol Williams Author.

The latest trends in business Before the pandemic

24 June 2020 12:02 PM

Mind of a Fox strategist Chantell Illbury is our weekly guest looking at the latest trends in business Before the pandemic, HR was slowly evolving in its role from a more administrative role to a more strategic role. Business is starting to understand it is as strong as the people it employs. Technology has also slowly changed the HR landscape and the skills required into the future. HR was in a transition phase.

What you need to know about the POPI Act

24 June 2020 11:56 AM

Kieno speaks to Ilze Luttig Hattingh Novation Consulting.

Kieno speaks to CEO of Cape Town Tourism, Enver Duminy

24 June 2020 11:05 AM

Covid 19 has had a devastating effect on businesses in Cape Town, especially small businesses. Now more than ever, businesses are at a loss and looking for support and how to rebuild. As part of the CPT UP & RUNNING Campaign we spoke to james Vos on Monday about the struggling tourism sector.

Today we are joined by Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism  

WWF Wild Life playlist Justin Smith

24 June 2020 10:39 AM

For nature lovers stuck at home during lock down and missing the big outdoors the WWF SA has released a playlist of natural wild life sounds title  ‘Bring Nature Inside’. The tracks include sounds from the SoutPansberg , the beach, Highveld , beaches amongst others .A percentage of the streaming royalties will go to support WWF SA’s conservation work

Justin Smith, head of business development at WWF South Africa is our guest 

'Obstruction of justice is a way of life' for Trump - royalty before loyalty?

24 June 2020 10:36 AM

News24 Columnist & Author John Matisson joined Kieno to chat about his latest opinion piece 'Obstruction of justice is a way of life' for Trump - royalty before loyalty? which takes a look at the book "The room where it happened",   published by Trump former national security advisor John Bolton. he famously declined to testify at Trump's impeachment hearing and decided to sit on damaging information in order to sell his book.

Latest Western Cape Economy

24 June 2020 10:11 AM

Kieno speaks to David Maynier Minister of Finance & Economic Opportunities in the Western Cape is our guest as part of a regular check up with the Minister .

Barbs Wire - Barcelona opera fills empty theatre with plants for reopening

24 June 2020 10:04 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Open Line: Covid-19

24 June 2020 9:51 AM
Recovering addicts forgotten in cigarette ban

23 June 2020 11:03 AM

Jeremy speaks to Ashley Potts Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre.

