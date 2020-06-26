Wendy alberts on Resturant

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Liverpool take the title for the first time in 30 years!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Atkinson - The Anfield Wrap: writer, broadcaster and Liverpudlian
Today at 15:20
Legalising rhino horn trade will be a disaster
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Bell - Director at Wilderness Safaris
Today at 15:40
Prof Jansen on Schooling and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:50
The Franschhoek Culinaire: Bringing Chefs and Diners Together.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Margot Janse - Chef and Founder at Isabelo
Today at 16:10
Post COVID-19: a solution scan of options for preventing future zoonotic epidemics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Silviu Petrovan
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Dan Plato hosts Just The Hits on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
How does Covid-19 damage the brain?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donne Minne - neuropsychologis
Today at 17:46
Music Interview: Early B
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Early B
Today at 18:09
Cigarette case delayed until August
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan. 26 June 2020 1:34 PM
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday. 26 June 2020 1:18 PM
The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court "SA is a Constitutional democracy. The people must govern - Parliament should supervise. That's our case," says MP Wouter Wessels. 26 June 2020 1:14 PM
ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel' The African National Congress (ANC) has taken issue with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's comments on the Israel-Palestinian confli... 26 June 2020 2:17 PM
Why journalist Pauli van Wyk will never be part of Malema's 'PR exercise' Daily Maverick and others have been banned from attending EFF gatherings and she says his opportunistic invitation gets a hard no. 25 June 2020 2:35 PM
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!' "The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant. 25 June 2020 9:38 AM
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan. 26 June 2020 1:34 PM
Cape Town's tourism is on the road to recovery Thanks to the City of Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism's partnership, Cape Town's tourism sector is the road to recovery. 26 June 2020 12:56 PM
Scared that you may lose your life savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Wendy alberts on Resturant

Wendy alberts on Resturant

26 June 2020 11:37 AM

Kieno speaks to Wendy Alberts Resturant Assoc CEO.


Steam Summer Sale

26 June 2020 11:10 AM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen Editor @ Large - My broadband

Kurt Schoonraad

26 June 2020 11:02 AM

Kieno speaks to Riyaad Moosa and Kurt Schoonrad 

The Covid-19 at a slaughterhouse in northwestern Germany has risen to 1,500

26 June 2020 10:48 AM

Daniel Winter from Deutsche Welle   

Barbs Wire - #JuliusMalema

26 June 2020 9:55 AM

Time to find out what is trending on line with Barbara Friedman.

Jeremy Dufton-Helps

25 June 2020 12:05 PM

Kieno speaks to Jeremy Dufton.

Legacy & Nutriwell Feed Communities: 500,000 meals served to-date

25 June 2020 12:02 PM

Kieno joined by Robert Hodson Group Marketing Manager- Legacy Hotels & resorts - the box is self contained & just needs water.

Kieno in conversation with SA singing sensation Belinda Davids

25 June 2020 11:54 AM

Kieno in conversation with SA singing sensation Belinda Davids.

We tell you the real reason for the frustrating delays of online deliveries in the country

25 June 2020 11:08 AM

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za.

Lorenzo Davids Community Chest CEO

25 June 2020 11:04 AM

Lorenzo Davids Community Chest CEO.

Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites

Business World

Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer

Local Business Politics

The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court

Local Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Smoke signals: BAT court challenge to be heard in August

26 June 2020 1:51 PM

Three guards wounded in Benoni cash-in-transit heist

26 June 2020 12:14 PM

Cabinet optimistic that Mboweni's budget will get economy back on track

26 June 2020 12:03 PM

