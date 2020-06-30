Is the National Lottery Commission captured?

Today at 13:20 How the pandemic continues to impact on the small travel agent Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Tess Faber

125 125

Today at 13:36 COVID-19: Digitising ICU improves patient care while protecting healthcare staff Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Brian Allwood

125 125

Today at 13:45 Zeitz MOCAA hosts an arty evening of DIY art, talks and cocktail making…. Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Belinda Tamukkede

125 125

Today at 14:10 How Hollywood is surviving the pandemic - SA actress Embeth Davidtz Lunch with Pippa Hudson

125 125

Today at 14:40 Bastille festival goes virtual Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Darielle Robertson

125 125

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Aschbird Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Gareth Asch

125 125

Today at 15:20 Hong Kong national security law passed by China Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Steve Vines - Hong Kong based writer and journalist

125 125

Today at 15:40 Should we be seeing tighter local lockdowns? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Jody Boffa

125 125

Today at 15:50 A boycott of Facebook by major advertisers Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sarah Britten - Communication strategist

125 125

Today at 16:10 Western Cape Schools and Covid-19 questions Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

125 125

Today at 16:20 Music piracy costs SA R500 million a year - here's a way to stop it Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Brett Loubser - CEO of Tencent Africa Service

125 125

Today at 16:55 Open for calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 DTI investigating National Lotteries Commission Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Raymond Joseph - journalist, a journalism trainer and a media consultant

125 125

Today at 17:20 Any chance of getting cigarettes sold again Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 17:46 Food, land and seed activist Zayaan Khan Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Zayaan Khan

125 125

Today at 18:09 Stats SA to release first quarter GDP The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 18:39 SA cuts budget for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sarah Wild - Science Writer at ...

125 125

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa

125 125