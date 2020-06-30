National Consumer Commission slot

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:35
City of Cape Town picking up pieces after storm damage over the weekend
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 12:40
SAHRC supports reinstatement of school nutrition programme
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Andre Gaum, SA Human Rights commissioner for Education
Guests
Andre Gaum, SA Human Rights commissioner for Education
125
Today at 12:51
Iran issues warrant of arrest for Donald Trump
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ebrahim Deen - Researcher at Afro--Middle East Centre
Guests
Ebrahim Deen - Researcher at Afro--Middle East Centre
125
Today at 13:20
How the pandemic continues to impact on the small travel agent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tess Faber
Guests
Tess Faber
125
Today at 13:36
COVID-19: Digitising ICU improves patient care while protecting healthcare staff
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brian Allwood
Guests
Brian Allwood
125
Today at 13:45
Zeitz MOCAA hosts an arty evening of DIY art, talks and cocktail making….
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Belinda Tamukkede
Guests
Belinda Tamukkede
125
Today at 14:10
How Hollywood is surviving the pandemic - SA actress Embeth Davidtz
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Aschbird
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gareth Asch
Guests
Gareth Asch
125
Today at 15:20
Hong Kong national security law passed by China
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Vines - Hong Kong based writer and journalist
Guests
Steve Vines - Hong Kong based writer and journalist
125
Today at 15:40
Should we be seeing tighter local lockdowns?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
125
Today at 15:50
A boycott of Facebook by major advertisers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Britten - Communication strategist
Guests
Sarah Britten - Communication strategist
125
Today at 16:10
Western Cape Schools and Covid-19 questions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
125
Today at 16:20
Music piracy costs SA R500 million a year - here's a way to stop it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Loubser - CEO of Tencent Africa Service
Guests
Brett Loubser - CEO of Tencent Africa Service
125
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
Any chance of getting cigarettes sold again
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town
Guests
Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town
125
Today at 17:20
DTI investigating National Lotteries Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Raymond Joseph - journalist, a journalism trainer and a media consultant
Guests
Raymond Joseph - journalist, a journalism trainer and a media consultant
125
Today at 17:46
Food, land and seed activist Zayaan Khan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayaan Khan
Guests
Zayaan Khan
125
Today at 18:09
Stats SA to release first quarter GDP
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 18:39
SA cuts budget for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sarah Wild - Science Writer at ...
Guests
Sarah Wild - Science Writer at ...
125
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Naken Insurance disrupting the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up