Open Line: Prasa and Covid-19

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:36
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vera Louw
Alex Peral
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Chief Justice Mogoeng's love for 'apartheid Israel' upsets ANC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judith February - Senior research associate at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 15:40
School meals court case to be heard
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Noncedo Madubedube - Equal Education General Secretary
Today at 15:50
Behavioural Change messaging for children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandy Lomberg - Hero-in-my-Hood
Today at 16:10
Unfit to govern: Popo Molefe and Raymond Zondo's scathing indictment of the ANC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 16:20
Any chance of getting cigarettes sold again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 16:55
Cape Town’s Covid-19-free care homes: an uplifting story of hope in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan Carmichael - author of ‘Younger for Longer: How You Can Slow the Ageing Process and Stay Healthy for Life’.
Today at 17:05
DA calls for clear timelines on SASSA’s new database for rejected Special Covid-19 R350 grant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
T-cell immunity to Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 17:46
Bob Dylan 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' Album Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Food delivery app 'Order Kasi' caters to township communities Entrepreneur Leon Qwabe founded Order Kasi after noticing that popular food delivery services don't serve township communities. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
SIU boss vows to clean up 'grand-scale corruption' in State Attorney's Office SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi says corruption includes including legal practitioners, medical practitioners, and other officials. 1 July 2020 9:30 AM
DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS' The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph bringing the claims of corruption to light. 30 June 2020 1:42 PM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We've decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we're bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
Township online grocer Yebo Fresh secures investment from Israeli-Canadian fund Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Boonstra of Yebo Fresh, an affordable online grocery shop with township customers. 30 June 2020 6:36 PM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino's reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you've got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We've decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we're bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Open Line: Prasa and Covid-19

Open Line: Prasa and Covid-19

1 July 2020 10:00 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

What would a top South African University have to look like in the next 10 ?

1 July 2020 12:02 PM

Guest: Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS 'auto-assessments' to taxpayers

1 July 2020 11:50 AM

Tax filing season for individuals which normally opens at the beginning of July, has been postponed to August. SARS Commissioner said that a large number of tax payers will receive auto-assessments and given an opportunity to confirm their acceptance of the assessment outcome according to SARS.

Jeremy joined by Mathew Haddon from Simple Tax is back to guide us through this new process.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

OrderKasi

1 July 2020 11:40 AM

Leon Qwabe a Nyanga resident noticed a need to connect smaller township restaurants and Shisa nyama's to a wider audience this led to the development of the fast-food delivery app, Order Kasi. Jeremy joined by Leon Qwabe- Founder of Order Kasi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Martin Myers- Play local music

1 July 2020 10:49 AM

Martin Myers is co-founder of Music Exchange has put out a call to local radio stations to promote local artist during the Covid pandemic.  He has made numerous suggestions to increase air play of local artist & joined Jeremy to discuss this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

councillor's problems

1 July 2020 10:20 AM

 Dawood in Mitchells Plain who complained about lack of service delivery in his area, we decided to get City Council speaker Dirk Smit to respond to some of his concerns 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - EFF has called on President Ramaphosa to return #Level5 lockdown

1 July 2020 9:59 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of advertising

30 June 2020 12:01 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Cherryflava Media

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will infrastructure spend save the SA economy?

30 June 2020 11:37 AM

Jeremy speaks to Shawn Theunissen: Founder of Business incubator Property Point and Entrepreneur to the Point.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Consumer Commission slot

30 June 2020 10:55 AM

Jeremy speaks to Joseph Selolo Director of Prosecutions - NCC.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening

Business Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Murder, kidnapping, stoning... Eskom staff risk lives to cut illegal connections

Business

[LISTEN] My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school

Local

WC top cop leads ceremony to remember all GBV victims

1 July 2020 1:18 PM

Eskom denies targeting black communities with 'load reduction'

1 July 2020 12:33 PM

Prasa in KZN says it suffered damages worth millions due to vandalism

1 July 2020 11:31 AM

